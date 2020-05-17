52-Week Company Lows: ALLETE, First Hawaiian

According to GuruFocus’ list of 52-week lows, these Guru stocks have reached their 52-week lows.

CNA Financial

The price of CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $26.00, which is 50.9% off the 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68 as of May 15. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 5.54%. The forward dividend yield is 5.69%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 2.90% over the past 10 years.

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company that provides commercial property and casualty insurance. The company is operating under five segments: Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group and Corporate & Other. It has its business spread across Continental Europe, the UK and Canada.

First quarter 2020 net loss was $61 million compared to net income of $342 million for the prior-year period.

ALLETE

The price of ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $49.60, which is 45.6% off the 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15 as of May 15. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 4.86%. The forward dividend yield is 4.98%. The company had an annual average earnings growth of 3.40% over the past 10 years.

ALLETE is a regulated electric utility company operating primarily in America's upper midwest region. Through its subsidiaries, ALLETE provides regulated electric, natural gas and water services. The majority of the energy sold and distributed by ALLETE is produced by its own portfolio of coal-fired, wind, natural gas-fired, biomass and hydroelectric power plants.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $64.5 million compared to net income of $70.5 million for the prior-year period.

First Hawaiian

The price of First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) shares has declined to close to the 52-week low of $13.98, which is 56.6% off the 52-week high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion.

Its shares traded with a price-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75 as of May 15. The trailing 12-month dividend yield is 7.44%. The forward dividend yield is 7.44%.

First Hawaiian is a bank holding company. It provides a diversified range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, wealth management and trust services. The company offers a variety of deposit products to its customers, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $38.87 million compared to $69.92 million for the first quarter of 2019.

