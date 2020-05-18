  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
A Trio of Strong Performers to Consider

They have recently beat the S&P 500

May 18, 2020 | About: NKE +0% DHR +0% EQIX +0%

Shareholders of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have seen their holdings return more than the S&P 500 index in recent years. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% over the past year, 20.2% over the past three years and 35% over the past five years through May 15.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have aslo issued positive recommendation ratings of overweight to buy for these stocks.

Nike Inc

Shares of Nike have increased 5% over the past year, 68% over the past three years and 66.3% over the past five years through May 15, topping the S&P 500 by 4.8%, 47.8% and 31.3%, respectively.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based designer and seller of athletic footwear and accessories has also paid quarterly dividends over the observed years. On July 1, the company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 24.5 cents per common share, producing a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.07% and a forward dividend yield of 1.13% as of Friday, May 15.

GuruFocus assigned a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and the highest rating of 10 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock was trading at a price of $86.99 per share at close on May 15 for a market capitalization of $135.27 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 32.1 and a price-book ratio of 15.31. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $94.91 per share.

Danaher Corp

Shares of Danaher have risen 25.7% over the past year, 99.5% over the past three years and 150% over the past five years through May 15, topping the S&P 500 by 25.5%, 79.3% and 115%, respectively.

The Washington-based manufacturer and marketer of solutions for diagnostics and research has also paid quarterly dividends over the observed years. On July 31, the company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per common share. The quarterly dividend produces a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.42% and a forward dividend yield of 0.44% as of May 15.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock was trading at a price of $163.85 per share at close on May 15 for a market capitalization of $115.85 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.94. These ratios indicate that the stock is currently not trading cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $175.19 per share.

Equinix Inc

Shares of Equinix have increased by 37.2% over the past year, 54.4% over the past three years and 149% over the past five years through May 15, beating the S&P 500 by 37%, 34.2% and 114%, respectively.

The Redwood City, California-based global provider of internet connection and data centers services has also distributed dividends over the observed years. On June 17, the company will pay a cash quarterly dividend of $2.66 per common share, producing a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.52% and a forward dividend yield of 1.62% as of Friday, May 15.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength and a high rating of 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock was trading at a price of $658.66 per share at close on May 15 for a market capitalization of $56.60 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 110.89 and a price-book ratio of 6.54. These ratios indicate that the stock price is currently not trading cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $721.25 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
If somebody asks what being a value investor means, Alberto Abaterusso would answer, “The value investor is not just the possessor of the security that represents the company, but he is the owner of that company. As an owner of the company the value investor is actively involved in the dynamics of that company and his first concern is how to have sales progressively growing. Also, the value investor is probably one of the most demanding persons in the world concerning sales.”

Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.

