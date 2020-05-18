A Trio of Strong Performers to Consider

Shareholders of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have seen their holdings return more than the S&P 500 index in recent years. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% over the past year, 20.2% over the past three years and 35% over the past five years through May 15.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have aslo issued positive recommendation ratings of overweight to buy for these stocks.

Nike Inc

Shares of Nike have increased 5% over the past year, 68% over the past three years and 66.3% over the past five years through May 15, topping the S&P 500 by 4.8%, 47.8% and 31.3%, respectively.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based designer and seller of athletic footwear and accessories has also paid quarterly dividends over the observed years. On July 1, the company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 24.5 cents per common share, producing a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.07% and a forward dividend yield of 1.13% as of Friday, May 15.

GuruFocus assigned a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and the highest rating of 10 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock was trading at a price of $86.99 per share at close on May 15 for a market capitalization of $135.27 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 32.1 and a price-book ratio of 15.31. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $94.91 per share.

Danaher Corp

Shares of Danaher have risen 25.7% over the past year, 99.5% over the past three years and 150% over the past five years through May 15, topping the S&P 500 by 25.5%, 79.3% and 115%, respectively.

The Washington-based manufacturer and marketer of solutions for diagnostics and research has also paid quarterly dividends over the observed years. On July 31, the company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per common share. The quarterly dividend produces a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.42% and a forward dividend yield of 0.44% as of May 15.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock was trading at a price of $163.85 per share at close on May 15 for a market capitalization of $115.85 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a price-book ratio of 3.94. These ratios indicate that the stock is currently not trading cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $175.19 per share.

Equinix Inc

Shares of Equinix have increased by 37.2% over the past year, 54.4% over the past three years and 149% over the past five years through May 15, beating the S&P 500 by 37%, 34.2% and 114%, respectively.

The Redwood City, California-based global provider of internet connection and data centers services has also distributed dividends over the observed years. On June 17, the company will pay a cash quarterly dividend of $2.66 per common share, producing a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.52% and a forward dividend yield of 1.62% as of Friday, May 15.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength and a high rating of 9 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock was trading at a price of $658.66 per share at close on May 15 for a market capitalization of $56.60 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 110.89 and a price-book ratio of 6.54. These ratios indicate that the stock price is currently not trading cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $721.25 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

