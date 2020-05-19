  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2416)

7 Stocks Elfun Trusts Continues to Buy

Boston Scientific and Fidelity National make the list

May 19, 2020 | About: FIS +0% BSX +0% FB +0% ELAN +0% MRK +0% LYFT +0% CRM +0%

David Carlson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Elfun Trusts bought shares of the following stocks in both the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

Fidelity National

The guru raised the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) position by 46.2% in the fourth quarter and then added 5.01% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.19% in the portfolio.

The company, which provides core and payment processing services to banks, has a market cap of $84.24 billion. Its revenue of $11.35 billion has risen 1.30% over the last five years.

49040ad34148b367f3861448a8278cc7.png

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s Third Point with 0.38% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%.

Boston Scientific

The firm increased the Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) stake by 19.64% in the fourth quarter and 39.29% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.51% in the portfolio.

The company, which provides less-invasive medical devices, has a market cap of $50.96 billion. Its revenue of $10.78 billion has risen 6.80% over the last five years.

7cf4461181b9311c97cd675e70a764e2.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.02% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.31% and Halvorsen with 2.27%.

Facebook

The investor increased the Facebook Inc. (FB) holding by 24.91% in the fourth quarter and raised it by 61.27% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 3.36% in the portfolio.

The online social networking company has a market cap of $607.40 billion. Its revenue of $73.35 billion has climbed 40.90% over the last five years.

f2936bda60c580e9f47296b44cd65202.png

Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Elanco Animal Health

In the fourth quarter, the guru increased the Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN) position by 10.31%, then raised it another 67.42% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 1.73% in the portfolio.

The animal health company has a market cap of $7.86 billion.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 8.63% of outstanding shares, Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.52% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.09%.

Merck & Co.

Carlson’s firm bolstered the Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) position by 5.09% in the fourth quarter and then raised it by 27.02% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.79% in the portfolio.

c1d4761cebb0ebc4976d320ddd7924cb.png

The pharmaceutical company has a market cap of $201.22 billion. Its revenue of $48.08 billion has fallen at an average annual rate of 4.50% over the last five years.

7bda335c2ee3a942b060166d381ad498.png

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% of outstanding shares, followed by Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.27%.

Lyft

In the fourth quarter, the guru added to the Lyft Inc. (LYFT) position by 19.13%. He then raised it by 31.18% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.63% in the portfolio.

6a9ccc4e26a0c6582dd1a46ee84d3d04.png

The American ride-sharing service provider has a market cap of $9.34 billion.

Other notable shareholders include Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.02% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.91% and Simons’ firm with 0.18%.

Salesforce.com

The guru raised the Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) position by 4.47% in the fourth quarter and then increased it by 5.73% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.72% in the portfolio.

The company, which provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, has a market cap of $155.06 billion. Its revenue of $17.09 billion has risen at an average annual rate of 18.70% over the last five years.

929276fbb8524303499f863f5a254bc7.png

Other notable shareholders include Fisher with 2.64% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.81%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.



Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.




