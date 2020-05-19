ValueAct Holdings Exits FedEx, Cuts Morgan Stanley

Jeff Ubben (Trades, Portfolio)'s ValueAct Holdings sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

FedEx

The firm exited its FedEx Corp. (FDX) position. The trade had an impact of -0.90% on the portfolio.

The express package provider has a market cap of $30.47 billion and an enterprise value of $60.15 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.88% and return on assets of -0.55% are underperforming 80% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.05 is below the industry median of 0.26.

Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 10.31% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.6% and Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’ foundation with 1.16%.

SLM

Ubben's firm trimmed the SLM Corp. (SLM) position by 17.58%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.62%.

The company, which distributes and holds student loans, has a market cap of $2.78 billion and an enterprise value of $594.58 million.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 25.96% and return on assets of 2.56% are outperforming 59% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.55 is above the industry median of 0.26.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ubben with 8.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 3.42% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 1.15%.

Morgan Stanley

The firm reduced its Morgan Stanley (MS) holding by 5%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.39%.

The investment bank has a market cap of $62.62 billion and an enterprise value of $135.85 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. While the return on equity of 9.42% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 0.92% is underperforming 52% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.68 is below the industry median of 2.21.

Ubben is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 0.90% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

Alliance Data Systems

The firm closed its position in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS), impacting the portfolio by -0.37%.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and an enterprise value of $7.36 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. While the return on equity of 8.48% is outperforming the sector, return on assets of 0.58% is underperforming 65% of companies in the credit services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.46 is above the industry median of 0.26.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 2.92% of outstanding shares, followed by the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.88% and Ronald Muhlenkamp (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

KKR & Co.

The investment firm reduced its position in KKR & Co Inc. (KKR) by 1.71%. The trade had an impact of -0.23% on the portfolio.

The investment firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion and an enterprise value of $63.14 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.18% and return on assets of 0.03% are underperforming 66% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is below the industry median of 5.13.

Other notable shareholders include Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.69% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.34% and Pzena with 0.65%.

Strategic Education

Ubben’s firm reduced its position in Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) by 3.46%. The trade had an impact of -0.04% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides educational services, has a market cap of $3.76 billion and an enterprise value of $3.40 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.26% and return on assets of 5.88% are outperforming 50% of other companies in the education industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 4.54 is above the industry median of 1.31.

Other notable shareholders include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 2.68% outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s Gotham Asset Management with 0.11%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

