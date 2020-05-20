First Pacific Advisors Commentary: FPA International Value Fund 1st-Quarter Commentary – Covid-19 Section

“The tide that bore us along was then all the while moving to this grand Niagara…” -Henry James, August 1914

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

When it comes to the Covid-19 situation, our general long-term value bias would have us lean toward the simple statement that this crisis is temporary and that we will get through this. There is no question that we will. As we like to say: “life continues to happen to people.” However, it is equally in the natural order of things that life is never quite the same from one day to the next, and certain events are more impactful than others, sometimes particularly so. We recognize that some of our shareholders may believe this is true of the Covid-19 crisis, and thus expect more from us than a “reversion to the past” type of comment on the issue. We also believe that regardless of the magnitude of the long-term impact, these are exceptional times that are likely to be of historical relevance. It is reasonable to expect that they will have some long-lasting effects on businesses, and those will need to be part of our thinking going forward as fundamental investors. While we have few answers at this point, we are happy to share our thinking on some of the potential risks and prospects.

We would also highlight that we commented on how we think about what the situation could mean for businesses across the board in the Portfolio Activity section (paragraph six) of our fourth quarter 2020 commentary (“Thinking through what it means for businesses”). We would refer shareholders to this commentary which is also available on the FPA website at www.fpa.com , and upon request to the FPA Client Service department. Please contact us at [email protected] . The challenge of course is that there is no way to tell how far-reaching the impact of the Covid-19 situation could be for businesses. In a few years from now, we may even look back at the unfolding events as that technology-driven paradigm shift some economists have been expecting for decades.

Origins and supply side

Earlier this year, the world discovered a new flu-like virus that could pass between people and live on surfaces and fabrics for sustained periods of time, whose symptoms could require prolonged hospitalization, and in certain cases could prove deadly. The virus outbreak originally emerged in the city of Wuhan, China, one of the country’s leading transport and manufacturing hubs. In an attempt to limit the progression of the virus, the Chinese government decided to enforce a broad shut down of businesses, first locally, then nationally. The immediate impact the shutdown had beyond Chinese borders highlighted the world’s dependency on China for a broad range of products, materials, parts, and manufacturing services, and raised the question of the adequacy and sustainably of such a supply chain infrastructure. Given the totalitarian nature of the Chinese political regime and the recent trade wars, many corporations (as highlighted in past commentaries) were already in the process of looking for sourcing and manufacturing alternatives to China. The new corona-virus will likely accelerate this trend with further relocation to other low-cost countries, as well as possibly more on-shoring and local production. This has the potential to impact operating expenses, working capital dynamics, and the capex plans of many businesses around the world.

When China will falter

The shutdown created a challenging situation for China, which was already experiencing a significant slowdown in growth and experimenting with unsustainable levels of debt (as we pointed out in the past). Even if China is returning to work (as the Chinese People’s Party inevitably mandated), a full ramp-up will take time, and when the country returns to normal, a second shock is likely to hit the economy as demand from the West for Chinese products has evaporated as a result of their own lockdowns (not to mention the risk of another wave of infections). Many businesses in China are still in “growth mode,” often with weak levels of profitability (if any) and cash generation, while balance sheets are generally stretched. It is also our understanding that authorities are generally limiting restructuring initiatives as well as making it difficult for firms to lay-off personnel or reduce wages. This could become China’s Chernobyl moment. The country has been an engine of growth for countless businesses around the world for over a decade, so a contraction in Chinese consumption (let alone a broader re-basing and re-calibration of its economy) could materially impact the world’s economy. Furthermore, given what has transpired, it is hard to imagine that the global business community would return to business-as-usual with China (especially if the Chinese government was found to be responsible for the outbreak, or even worse, that it was not inadvertent). When faced with such a paradigm shift and such pressure, it is difficult to predict how a political regime of this nature could respond (although history provides some compelling indications), and it is possible that China’s actions could have a far-reaching impact on business dynamics, as well as serious geo-political consequences.

The confinement crisis

Predictably given globalization, the virus quickly found its way to Italy, whose industrial northern region is tightly connected to China, and then spread to the rest of Europe, the United States, and most of the rest of the world. After years of misallocation of capital toward inspiring, yet wasteful grand purposes, many western countries were confronted with their inability to flex their healthcare systems (unlike their internet networks and home delivery capabilities), as treating Covid-19 patients required large amounts of medical staff, beds, ventilators, and other medical equipment and consumables. In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, manage the pressure on hospitals, and possibly save lives, governments generally chose to shut down most economic activities.

Beyond the immediate broad-based demand impact on the economy, it is possible that this experience will durably re-shape many consumer habits and preferences in ways that would force the re-organization of many value chains (from supply to distribution), raise risks of substitution, and cause a shift in competitive dynamics. As we commented in our quarterly commentary, the way to do business is likely to be structurally different in many ways for a prolonged period of time, even after confinement measures are lifted. By taking such drastic measures, governments may have also created new de facto standards (as the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 did) for how most businesses will have to operate going forward. Another whole new world of compliance and surveillance is likely to take shape as a result. While it is still very difficult at this point to know how things will change, we think it is reasonable to expect that businesses will generally face rising costs while revenues will contract and possibly remain under pressure for some time.

The hard fact of the Covid-19 crisis is that by choosing wide-spread confinement, governments cut off revenues for tens of thousands of companies overnight (and income for the majority of workers, whose jobs cannot be done from home). Such an immediate wide-spread exogenous shock on businesses likely triggered one of the biggest economic recessions in modern times. In the months that follow, it would be reasonable to expect many businesses to close permanently and unemployment to rise to as much as 25 to 35 million in the United States alone, thus erasing most of the job gains of the past decade (just as household debt had reached new highs). 1 From there, the many dominos of an economic cycle (unemployment, wage losses, mortgage and other debt default, business closures, bankruptcies, etc.) could naturally fall. The contraction might be further aggravated by the fact that Covid-19 was arguably akin to a “force majeure,” and corporations could choose to hunker down, withhold various payments (such as rent), and leave it to the legal system to sort things out (which could end up weakening the fundamental principles of contract law in the process).

The “whatever it takes” bail-out

As this reality started to sink in, it caused financial panic across capital markets. In response, governments felt they had no choice but to release innumerable amounts of newly printed money into the economy. This was perhaps predictable given past behavior, as it came amid the aggressive monetary and fiscal policies we warned about in our fourth quarter 2019 commentary (and several other times since the 2008 financial crisis). It also follows the same inconsequential approach that has defined most governments’ response to the crisis. No state initiative can be free of its consequences. Rather, much like an investment decision, it should be the residual output of a well-thought-out cost-benefit analysis based on the best data that be gathered within the time constraint of the decision.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve Bank lowered interest rates,2 started buying government-type securities,3 and rolled out several initiatives to facilitate lending.4 Its long-established independence was soon terminated as it effectively merged5 with the Treasury Department to engage in the purchasing of a broad range of commercial assets, some potentially worthless (non-investment grade or “junk” bonds) and most notably, direct exposure to corporations (corporate debt for now, and possibly equity “if needed”).6 At the same time, the low rates and associated initiatives unleashed significant increases in lending across the board.7

Additionally, authorities have rolled out many big-ticket stimulus plans. The U.S. government rolled out its largest rescue initiative ever.8 However, a closer look revealed that many of the plan’s attributions had little to do with the Covid-19 crisis, that for the most part it didn’t address actual needs triggered by the crisis,9 and that much of the money would actually be directed to the government itself.10 The built-in extension of the welfare state doesn’t seem to factor-in the possible length of the crisis given its implied long-term costs. We believe the planned initiatives will channel hundreds of billions of dollars to often poorly managed, financially unsound, over-leveraged corporations with questionable business models that behaved recklessly in good times.11 For the most part, it appears to be directed at larger corporations, and less toward small and medium enterprises that are more likely to be severely impacted by the crisis and that are critical to the country’s economic fabric. Understandably, a sizeable portion of the money is also directed at immediate consumption rather than investment needs. As such, however, these stimulus plans are unlikely to produce growth or create long-term value.

Most central banks, governments, and trans-national organizations around the world adopted similar plans, sometimes even more aggressive in nature than the U.S. response.

The end of managed capitalism and free capital markets

It is difficult to see the merits of such a risk mutualization scheme in this situation. For one, most economic actors have not been savers over the years, so they are not in a position to redistribute excess earnings. Second, the shock applies to virtually all activities, thus re-distributing it across the broader economy makes equally little sense. Yet these actions are likely to carry significant costs. Government budget deficits are set to rise to levels not seen since the 1930s,12 and sovereign leverage is set to increase to war-time (or even unprecedented) levels.13 The timing of this is unfortunate, as governments were still trying to work through the impact of the 2008 financial crisis, and baby boomers are calling-in retirement benefits (turning off-balance liabilities into cash losses). The combination of lower rates and sharp reductions in asset prices will cause pension deficits to shoot up and push plan managers to seek higher returns from risky equities at a particularly dangerous time. 14 Similarly, low-rates can create challenging situations for financial institutions such as banks and insurance companies.

Most importantly, what governments are doing with these measures is in effect nationalizing large swathes of the economy and the financial markets. There is arguably little difference between forcibly taking over a company’s means of production, and printing money to acquire its sources of capital. They are eliminating risks for holders and managers of assets, thus rewarding and incentivizing misallocation of capital and value-destroying behaviors. Because every economic situation is two-sided by nature, they are also arbitrarily picking winners and losers and institutionalizing crony capitalism. The need to involve commercial partners in the implementation of such large-scale initiatives is producing striking conflicts of interests. Lastly, they’re ridding the economy of essential cleansing and redistribution mechanisms, reducing competition in favor of monopoly-like businesses and zombie companies, and allowing legacy owners of capital to enjoy a feudal-like position. Said otherwise, they have potentially created a whole new system that more closely resembles the state-owned economy of former soviet regimes than the managed economy model that has been in place in most developed economies for the past 30 years or so (in the post-capitalist era). In addition, they most likely permanently altered the very nature of capital markets by removing both risk and accurate price discovery. In such markets, one could argue that front running the government and its central bank effectively becomes the only viable investment strategy (spoiler: we cannot do this).

The making of a possible value trap

Nonetheless, these actions (along with protracted short-selling bans) were well-received by many market participants, at least in part because we believe they created an opportunity to lure unsophisticated investors and institutional players (such as pension funds) into risky assets (often on margin) as they desperately reach for yield regardless of the dangers. For companies and Wall Street firms, it also provided an opportunity to complete a wide range of primary equity raising transactions. However, the subsequent rise in equity prices risks turning the market into a vast value trap. This happens when securities appear inexpensive based on expectations of future free cash flows that are well-ahead of what the underlying businesses can deliver, or when the cost of capital baked into the price of these securities doesn’t adequately reflect the underlying long-term business and financial risks they face (including inflation).

The Covid-19 crisis was sudden and only impacted financial results in the later part of the quarter. This is making it difficult for investors to get a full picture of the impact and to rethink their expectations accordingly.

We will have to wait for second- and third-quarter earnings reports, which could be released as late as mid-October, to start getting a sense of the short-term impact of the crisis. It may take many more quarters to better understand its long-term implications. Given legal sensitivities around disclosure, corporations are careful not to share any early analyses or provide indications of what they expect to happen. However, it is clear to us that the crisis will put material downward pressure on the results of most companies going forward. The recession is likely to be severe. There is also no telling how people will behave coming out of confinement, and unlike with hurricane and other natural disasters, there will be no roofs to re-shingle to help with the recovery. As ambitious as the rescue initiatives may be (even with - as crazy as it sounds - the use of high levels of financial leverage to augment their effects), it is also quite possible that they may not suffice, and the political consensus that made the CARES act possible may deteriorate (we have already seen that in the case of the small business loan program). Governments would need to insert themselves even more into the fabric of the economy to hope to offset the impact of the crisis, and that would require staggering amounts of capital. At the end of last year, our attention was called to an International Monetary Fund report indicating that in a material economic slowdown scenario that’s half as severe as the financial crisis (Covid-19 likely more than qualifies), corporate debt-at-risk (debt owed by firms that are unable to cover their interest expenses with earnings) could rise to $19 trillion, so quite a long way to go. Another way to look at it is to consider that covering the total expenditures in payroll, interest expenses and rents of large U.S. companies alone would amount to almost $400 billion a month (based on 2017 data). Unlike in 2008, corporations today carry significant amounts of debt (twice as much), and a meaningful portion of that debt is of low quality.15 Assuming more measures can be passed, the risk is that governments could find themselves caught in a “fuite en avant” that could lead to significant monetary destruction. The seemingly prevailing belief at the moment that we can keep rolling out triple digit billion dollar stimulus every other week simply defies gravity.16

A key variable driving price fluctuations evidently has been (and will be) the cost of equity. The early market reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic was likely an across-the-board re-basing of the cost of equity, as the sudden unexpected disruption reminded investors that black swans can happen and that every investment, especially owning a business, carries an element of risk. Further price decreases might have followed once the deterioration in company earnings hit the market. But what governments did with these massive injections of capital was position themselves as the guarantors to all, thus reducing the cost of equity to effectively zero by eliminating risk, and pushing multiples to such high levels as to offset any subsequent deterioration in profits. In effect, they pumped up valuations ahead of a material downturn in fundamentals. The paradox is that even putting aside what might happen to earnings, the Covid-19 situation makes it uniquely challenging to accurately assess the intrinsic value of a business. Risk in this situation appears more akin to sheer uncertainty than quantifiable exposure. Such uncertainty would theoretically command an increase in the discount rate rather than the sharp compression forcefully driven by government policies.

Another important factor is inflation, as such a low cost of equity would infer there will be not be any inflation (and even perhaps deflation instead). An inherent tension exists between on the one hand, economic-based inflation (the possible gap between demand growth and the ability of supply to keep up), and on the other, monetary-driven inflation (diluting the purchasing power of dollars in circulation by printing money). This tension is what makes any definitive assertion of outcome difficult. In theory, an economic crisis, particularly one as serious as this one, should translate into excess supply against declining demand, thus deflation. However, trillions of dollars of newly printed money (both directly and indirectly through zero interest rates and other initiatives to facilitate lending) massively dilutes the value of money, which should drive inflation. Our belief is that relevant inflation (i.e., rampant inflation) is typically a monetary phenomenon. It seems unlikely that the vast amounts of debt that have been accumulated through the baby-boom entitlements, the 2008 financial crisis, years of ultra-low interest rates, and now the Covid-19 crisis (notwithstanding a few wars and some mind-bending pharaonic projects) can be repaid, other than through money devaluation.17 Furthermore, it is possible that a large portion of supply could sit idle in this crisis (oil fields, planes, or… WeWork office space, for example). Productivity could be sustainably reduced while companies work out a manageable path back to full utilization. The impact of Covid-19 could also undermine Chinese supply and require the re-creation of redundant capabilities (through relocating and on-shoring), which would limit the mitigating effects of contracting demand on inflation. Similarly, the implicit guarantee of governments could also incite businesses to delay necessary price adjustments well into the crisis. Arguably, inflation could already be here and traditional statistical tools may be failing to capture it. Maybe inflation should no longer be measured based on the price fluctuations of a pound of flour. As wealth accrues over time, excess capital gets dynamically allocated higher up in the pyramid of needs and toward items whose supply is more intrinsically limited, such as vintage cars and watches, artwork, healthcare, education, real estate and… financial assets. Without calling it either way, we think it would be hazardous for investors to factor zero inflation into their cost of equity assumptions. Our focus is on buying businesses whose fundamentals give them pricing power that protects them in any scenario, yet our implicitly assumed cost of equity will continue to reflect a healthy level of inflation as well as the inherent risk of investing in a business (regardless of governments’ actions).

In any case, it is possible that capital markets could eventually respond negatively to the unfolding recession and associated earning contractions (not to mention potential rampant inflation further down the road). For now, they seem fueled by infinite government money. It might be difficult to sustain that momentum. Mid-term, markets could also respond favorably to the possible jump-start impact of the end of confinement measures and a return to a more “normal” environment (assuming no second wave of contamination). Longer term, however, they will have to face the reality and the severity of this economic downturn, and beyond, the damaging impact of some of governments’ responses to the crisis. We have no idea what will happen to share prices going forward, of course, and it would be foolish to make any predictions in a world where so little seems to make sense anymore (notwithstanding the experience of the past few years), but we cannot rule out a scenario where stocks decline further from their March lows as a result.

The increase of market inefficiencies and the need for “intelligent investors”

As we stand, markets appear to be ignoring earnings contraction risks (short-term and more durable) and longer-term and structural changes of businesses fundamentals, and to be pricing in zero risk and no inflation when assessing the value of equity securities, even as one of the world’s most severe economic crises continues to unfold. At the same time, it appears that the investment management industry has for years allowed its fundamental research capabilities to shrink as assets shifted more and more toward quantitative, index or sector-driven, and passive strategies, and as investment firms re-directed their focus toward compliance and marketing. What we think this likely creates is a market with no direction, driven by little more than speculation and the madness of crowds. Buy and sell decisions seem to be made mostly based on some momentum noise or the actions of governments and central banks. A small, low-quality Germany-based manufacturer makes ventilators needed to help treat Covid-19, so buy. A failed French airline receives billions in bail-out money, so buy. The U.S. Treasury will buy stocks, so buy everything.

In our view, this makes for highly inefficient markets where “intelligent investors” can actually thrive.18 We believe an effective way to invest in this environment remains our bottom-up, long-term fundamental value approach (as we believe it has been historically). In practice, this involves taking the time to understand the fundamentals of a business, and how its management will run it and deploy capital. It also requires looking at how the business has performed historically, understanding why it has been able to perform this way and whether or not it is sustainable, and ultimately assessing its long-term normalized economics. Based on this, we can estimate what the business is worth, which then allows us to determine, in the confusion of volatile markets, at what point to buy (because we think the margin of safety is attractive) and at what point to sell (because the share price has converged toward our estimate of intrinsic value per share).

The challenges of this approach are two-fold. First, it is likely that our investment approach will translate into short-term relative under-performance. Many stocks could be the targets of sustained, indiscriminate buying by government-backed investors (directly or indirectly), either because there appears to be a general consensus that the underlying business offers “quality,” or because the companies are large and their equity liquid, which could drive up their prices. To the extent that we do not find those securities to be attractively priced, we are likely to miss out on the paper returns they could generate in the short run. This also makes our job more difficult because true value opportunities could be difficult to find in such markets, not just among high-quality companies, but even among good-enough businesses. As we have said in the past, this can force us into particularly resource- and time-intensive research to identify these companies that will likely be considered high-quality several years from now, but aren’t yet regarded as such. Second, we could see a negative impact on portfolio turnover. As prices fluctuate widely, well beyond any possible fluctuations of intrinsic values, equities can quickly come in and out of our buy range. Maintaining the appropriate portfolio weight of individual holdings based relative discount to fair value also becomes more challenging. Similarly, cash exposure could vary significantly. Lastly, greater volatility could translate into a more fragmented portfolio, with smaller positions in companies whose stocks proved attractively priced for too short a period of time to build a sizeable position (as we typically seek to do).

However, none of this will deter us from sticking to our investment discipline. We designed the FPA International Value Fund’s mandate to give ourselves the sort of flexibility needed to remain true to our philosophy and process at all times and in all market conditions. We believe this is putting us in a unique position to build wealth for shareholders. To be clear, we won’t evaluate our performance based on whether or not we can beat an arbitrarily set benchmark in a given quarter or year. Rather, we will measure success based on whether or not we are accruing capital over multi-year periods through the buying and selling of businesses in the equity markets. As you know, most of my own investable wealth is in the Fund. Our approach is what allowed me personally to build any wealth for my family, and this is how I intend to continue accruing capital going forward.

More macro risks

As many readers already know, we are bottom-up investors, so we worry about the broader macro-economic and political picture only in terms of how it can impact whether or not a given geography is investable, or how it could impact the fundamentals of businesses. However, we think the Covid-19 crisis could bring additional risks at a higher level. While those are not ones we can factor into our process, they are the sort of risks that are nonetheless present in our minds, if only to make sure we do not fail to see possible upcoming changes that could impact businesses.

In many ways, it is understandable that the events of the past four weeks would worry and upset many, and one could be forgiven for calling March 2020 a month “that will live in infamy” given the possible fallout of what transpired. Internationally, China could start to fall from the strong economic position it has built over the past decade, and it could be tempted to shift its focus toward more political and hegemonic goals. It is a significant military power run by an ideological and totalitarian regime, and it should not be taken lightly. The possible temptation of the West to make “war reparation” demands to China for the Covid-19 outbreak could exacerbate tensions (not to mention potentially incriminating information on the source of the virus, or how the country responded in the early stages of the pandemic). In addition, with China not permitting layoffs or wage reductions, and Europe being notoriously challenging on that front, Americans could feel they are shouldering the brunt of the economic impact and resent being forced into that position. In the west, Europe looks unsustainable longer-term because of the one-two punch of Brexit and Covid-19 (and the Eurozone even more so). Seemingly every principle of European law (from free circulation to fiscal discipline) has been violated in recent weeks. Nationalism seems to have been further exacerbated by the crisis. Individual European countries rushed to inject billions of euros into their economies without consultation, while expecting the European Union to share the costs down the road. But Germany, the only state potentially in a position to pay, seems unlikely to comply easily. More generally, transnational organizations without a clear mandate or lacking in legitimacy (including the European Central Bank) could face significant push-backs. In many emerging markets, large amounts of debt denominated in dollars could suffer the double-whammy impact of a downturn and a devaluation of domestic currencies, potentially triggering dangerous capital flight. Lastly, of course, highly unstable oil markets tend to bring geo-political and capital markets disruptions.

In the United States, the crossing of long-established institutional boundaries could have negative consequences. In effect, the government took advantage of the crisis to massively extend itself outside of its normal budgeting process. The stimulus has indeed been described as the largest step toward a centrally planned economy that America has ever taken. It is likely that this will ultimately be resented by a meaningful portion of the population. It’s worrisome to think of the long-term impact of the idea that we can collectively create as much money as we wish rather than having to work for it. Like the National Industrial Recovery act in its time, the CARES act could be legally challenged and declared unconstitutional. The political response to the virus threat hit the weakest individuals and businesses the hardest, with potentially dramatic social consequences. The rescue initiatives also likely missed the mark in terms of fairness, which could have an impact on the nation’s collective psyche if not the country’s social contract. The bail-out of the banks in the 2008 financial crisis was perceived poorly, and the roll-out of managed capitalism in the years that followed has created large wealth inequalities and exacerbated social tensions. This next massive relief initiative could be viewed as yet another bail-out of the same hedge fund managers (who moved off balance sheets after 2008), Leveraged Buy Out shops (which don’t pay much taxes), and the “billionaire CEOs” of many of the same large poorly-managed corporations (such as banks and airlines).19 This bail-out will also ultimately require one of the largest transfers of wealth in history through increased taxation (likely primarily of families, but also eventually of companies), and that will likely pit various interests against one another and create national divisions. Far-reaching government intervention in both the economy and capital markets is likely to further entrench a class of asset owners who prosper because of political access and the financial protection of the state even as they hijack commonwealth resources and behave as poor stewards of capital. This has the potential to feed further into the populist dialectic of a “rigged system,” and ironically, the idea that “capitalism is broken” (even though the new directed economy, rather than free market, is the cause of these problems). All of this is poison, and it carries the risk of significant political and social dislocations going forward.

Coming from a family that has lived (and died) through two world wars (including in the resistance) and the experience of the concentration camps, and from my own experience of the far more benign forced immigration from a failed socialist experience, and ultimately as an equity investor, I have to believe we will eventually pull through all this. However, while hoping for the best, we will continue to think of and prepare for the worst to better protect wealth for the shareholders of the Fund. In the end, we firmly believe our philosophy and our process (as laid out in our commentaries and our policy statement) will allow us to do that, while also continuing to generate positive long-term returns.

We thank you, as always, for your confidence, and we look forward to continuing to serve your interests as shareholders of the FPA International Value Fund.

Respectfully submitted,

Pierre O. Py

Portfolio Manager

March 31, 2020

For instance, according to the Fed, U.S. credit card debt had reached new highs of $930 billion by the end of last year. More generally, U.S. household debt had reached $14 trillion by the end of 2019. The Fed originally cut its target for federal funds by 50 basis points to 1-1.25% on March 3, 2020. Only two-weeks later, on March 15, it cut it by another 1.5% to 0-0.25%, and provided forward guidance of continued low-rate policies. Subsequently, on March 15, 2020, the Fed said it would buy at least $500 billion in U.S. treasury securities and $200 billion in government-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities. But on March 23, 2020, it made the purchases open-ended. It also expanded purchases to include commercial mortgage-backed securities and issued forward guidance to reassure markets it could buy more. The Fed also expanded its repurchase agreement programs from $100 billion to $1 trillion overnight, including $500 billion in one-month, and $500 billion in three-months. It also expanded its discount window from overnight to 90 days, relaxed regulatory and liquidity buffers for banks, and extended international swap lines. Governments paying for budget spending with loans from their own central banks, implying the alignment or consolidation of both, is known as monetary financing and had been considered by many economists as a disastrous Rubicon (or “Roach motel” by others). The Fed established two new facilities to support corporations. One to buy new bond issuances and provide loans. The other to purchase corporate bonds and exchange traded funds investing in investment-grade corporate bonds. From $100 billion initially, the program was quickly extended to $750 billion. It also restarted the crisis-era Term Asset-backed Loan Facility (TALF) to lend to households, starting with new credit of $100 billion. Furthermore, as part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act, the Fed will receive $500 billion that it can leverage 10 to 1 to purchase investment-grade bonds and 7 to 1 to purchase junk bonds. That could mean as much as $5 trillion in additional securities purchases. In March, Bloomberg estimated based on company filings that if leading firms within five industries likely to be impacted by the Covid-crisis and the oil-price slump (health care, energy, transportation, leisure and mining) were to draw as much as 70% of their available credit, they would extract a total of about $700 billion from the six U.S. biggest banks. On March 27, 2020, a new CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act was adopted by Congress that will inject more than $2 trillion into the economy in response to the Covid-19 crisis. Some intriguing parts of the CARES Act include $75 million for the National Foundation on the Arts and Humanities, $60 million for NASA, $25 million for the Kennedy Center, $8 million for the National Archives, $7 million for wildfire management, $3 million for the Forest Service, $500,000 for a Utah water project, and $78,000 for the Institute of American Indian and Alaska Native Culture and Arts Development. Various analyses reveal that likely in excess of $600 billion will go to various government entities and existing public initiatives. For instance, power plant operator Longview Power, which is backed by private equity giant KKR, filed for bankruptcy protection. It plans to use loans from the recent government stimulus package to meet payroll. On-going government intervention and the breadth of stimulus measures make it difficult to estimate the impact of the crisis on the U.S. federal deficit (which will also be driven by the magnitude of the economic downturn obviously). However, based on figures from the Congressional Budget Office or CBO, we estimate that it is likely to rise to the 15 to 20% range (of Gross Domestic Product of GDP), and possibly higher. This would make it the highest level outside of war time since the 1930s (and significantly higher than during the Great Recession). Similarly, based on figures from the CBO, we would expect the U.S. federal debt held by the public to rise to 130% or higher. To put this in perspective, this would exceed the record levels reached in the country after World War II. Pension funds re-allocated $160 billion to equities as the Fed lowered rates aggressively in March 2020. The level of rebalancing reached well north of $200 billion, compared to roughly $80 billion in the 2008 financial crisis. They will also have to decide whether to allocate more capital toward some of their private equity investments (and other alternative investments) or let them fail. Source: FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data); Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. As of Dec. 31, 2019. Before the Covid-19 crisis, people receiving unemployment benefits in most states got, on average, less than half their weekly salaries. Thanks to the additional $600 a week set aside in the CARES act, many are poised to receive more money that they would have earned in their jobs. Assuming that unemployment rises to 25 to 30 million, this would cost future American tax payers close to $80 billion a month. We note that the size of the Federal Reserve’s new operations in March was stunning in that regard. The most recent Fed statement noted that the monetary base was $3.9 trillion, up $700 billion from the recent 2019 low. The recent increase was the largest in history, and even larger increases can be expected in the coming months. By the end of next month, the monetary base could exceed $5 trillion (and much more). It is difficult to see how such a large and sudden increase wouldn’t ultimately lead to rampant inflation. We note that Benjamin Graham's The Intelligent Investor was first published in 1949. Since then, it has sold millions of copies and been praised by investor Warren Buffet as "the best book on investing ever written." He further commented: "Benjamin Graham was a seminal figure on Wall Street and is widely acknowledged to be the father of modern security analysis. Security Analysis and The Intelligent Investor are still considered the ‘bibles’ for both individual investors and Wall Street professionals." While their proposed approach to investing has been challenged in recent years by the distortive actions of governments, we argue it will likely prove imminently relevant once again, as capital markets revert back to their incoherent ways of the early 19th century (assuming they were ever coherent). Goldman Sachs became one of the first beneficiaries of the U.S. government’s largess when it borrowed $1 billion from the Federal Reserve on March 17, 2020. Coming out of financial distress in 2008, the six U.S. airlines as a group spent 96% of their free cash flows on stock buybacks over the past 10 years through 2019, yet they will receive tens of billions of dollars of bail-out money as part of the CARES Act.

