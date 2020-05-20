Maverick Capital Sells Monster Beverage, DXC Technology

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s Maverick Capital sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Monster Beverage

The firm trimmed its Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST) position by 98.66%. The trade had an impact of -4.91% on the portfolio.

The producer energy drinks and other nonalcoholic beverages has a market cap of $36.25 billion and an enterprise value of $35.34 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 28.26% and return on assets of 22.59% are outperforming 96% of companies in the beverages, nonalcoholic industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 30.85 is above the industry median of 0.53.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.58% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.29% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34%.

DXC Technology

Ainslie's firm trimmed the DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC) stake by 60.05%. The portfolio was impacted by -2.95%.

The IT services provider has a market cap of $4.31 billion and an enterprise value of $12.59 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -15.8% and return on assets of -5.33% are underperforming 74% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.24 is below the industry median of 2.26.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.33% of outstanding shares, followed by Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.72% and Maverick Capital with 1.42%.

Medicines

The firm exited its holding in The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO). The portfolio was impacted by -2.69%.

The pharmaceutical company has a market cap of $6.79 billion and an enterprise value of $7.35 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on assets of -27.71% is well below the industry median of 1.29% in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.32 is below the industry median of 0.92.

Westlake Chemical

The firm closed its position in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK), impacting the portfolio by -2.36%.

The manufacturer of basic chemicals has a market cap of $5.64 billion and an enterprise value of $9.43 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.34% and return on assets of 3.38% are outperforming 51% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.32 is below the industry median of 0.63.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10% of outstanding shares, followed by Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio)’s MFP Investors with 0.06%.

Centene

The investment firm reduced its position in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 77.71%. The trade had an impact of -2.25% on the portfolio.

The health care plans provider has a market cap of $38.48 billion and an enterprise value of $45.17 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.86% and return on assets of 2.02% are underperforming 79% of companies in the health care plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.62 is below the industry median of 0.62.

Other notable shareholders include Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.80% of outstanding shares, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.77% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12%.

T-Mobile

Ainslie’s firm reduced its position in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 68.2%. The trade had an impact of -2.06% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides telecommunications services, has a market cap of $3.76 billion and an enterprise value of $3.40 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.26% and return on assets of 5.88% are outperforming 50% of other companies in the telecom industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 4.54 is above the industry median of 1.31.

Notable shareholders include Halvorsen’s firm with 0.10% of outstanding shares, Maverick Capital with 0.07% and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s Appaloosa with 0.06%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

