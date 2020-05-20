  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1215)  | Author's Website |

Chris Davis’ Firm Slims New Oriental Education, Boosts 2 Financial Companies in 1st Quarter

Firm releases portfolio update

May 20, 2020 | About: EDU +0% USB +0% COF +0%

Davis Selected Advisers, the firm whose chairman is Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed last week that its top three trades included a pullback from its holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) and position boosts in the following two financial services companies: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

The Tuscan, Arizona-based firm invests in durable, well-managed businesses that can be purchased at value prices and held for the long term. According to its website, Davis is “highly sensitive” to valuation as price directly contributes to the generation of attractive long-term results.

aaa28f2562b7eb0ccc8395cc51221142.png

The average holding period of stocks in the Davis New York Venture Fund is between four and seven years. As of the quarter's end, Davis’ $14.62 billion equity portfolio contains 123 stocks with a turnover ratio of 3%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are financial services, communication services and consumer cyclical, representing 37.83%, 15.42% and 13.81% of the equity portfolio.

46757a2b3e761d98c1c9e98358529f59.png

New Oriental Education

Davis sold 3,466,185 shares of New Oriental Education, reducing the stake 33.84% and the equity portfolio 2.01%. Shares averaged $128.59 during the first quarter.

4e69528d4ce866df512cbb29c34698d9.png

GuruFocus ranks the Chinese private education service provider’s profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star predictability rank and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms over 81% of global education companies. Despite this, debt ratios are underperforming 60% of global competitors, suggesting modest financial strength.

c58e34ce6ce508ad778b85de52624173.png

U.S. Bancorp

Davis purchased 4,717,407 shares of U.S. Bancorp, increasing the position 56.26% and the equity portfolio 1.11%. Shares averaged $48.59 during the first quarter.

1e8692c966aa20b4cea03935a3ffaff3.png

GuruFocus ranks the Minneapolis-based bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming over 77% of global competitors, suggesting high leverage. Despite this, net margins and returns are outperforming as much as 75% of global banks.

dd65aba7104e56965cd439376b9c6d07.png

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) owns 132,459,618 shares of U.S. Bancorp as of March 31.

c637f25bf68fd3a298b64296189489f2.png

Capital One

Davis purchased 2,769,648 shares of Capital One, increasing the holding 20.94% and the equity portfolio 0.96%. Shares averaged $88.63 during the first quarter.

eb9701b4538969909135fb0c0d21e1d7.png

The McLean, Virginia-based company offers a diverse spectrum of financial products and services to its clients. According to GuruFocus, Capital One’s financial strength ranks a low 3 out of 10 on the back of equity-to-asset ratios underperforming over 80% of global competitors.

3e93d4434324c9e961eae29be88fc8b9.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)