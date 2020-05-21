  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2064) 

A Trio of Potential Opportunities for the Value Investor

High sales and earnings at fair prices

May 21, 2020 | About: PPG +0% CLCT +0% ENS +0%

Value investors may want to take a look at the following stocks, as they represent companies that meet the following characteristics:

  1. They have a price-earnings ratio of less than 20.
  2. They have a consistent history of earnings and sales generation, having grown both over the past five years with no net losses.
  3. They have received positive recommendation ratings from sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

PPG Industries Inc

The first stock to have a look at is PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based global distributor of specialty chemicals saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 4.5% and its earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) grow by 8.3% on average every year over the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (19.51 as of Wednesday) has gained 2.5% over the period in question but is still below 20.

The stock price was trading at $95.99 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $22.65 billion and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

As of May, the stock has four strong buy ratings, nine buy ratings and ten hold ratings on Wall Street. Sell-side analysts have issued an average target price of $105.50 per share.

Collectors Universe Inc

The second stock to have a look at is Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT).

The Santa Ana, California-based provider of authentication services for coins and various collectibles saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share rise by 2.4% and its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI grow by 1.5% on average every year over the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (17.24 as of Wednesday) increased by 1.3% over the observed years but still stands below 20.

The stock price was trading at $20.86 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $193.38 million and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

GuruFocus assigned a positive score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a high score of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

As of May, the stock has one hold rating on Wall Street.

EnerSys

The third stock to have a look at is EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

The Reading, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer and distributor of industrial batteries and related equipment saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share grow by 5.4% per year and the EPS without NRI increase slightly by 0.9% per year over the past five years. The price-earnings ratio (16.76 as of Wednesday) rose by 2.5% over the observed years but is still less than 20.

The stock price was trading at $61.33 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate rating of 5 out of 10 for its financial strength and a high rating of 9 out of 10 for its profitability.

As of May, the stock has two strong buys and two hold ratings from Wall Street. The average target price is $74.33 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
If somebody asks what being a value investor means, Alberto Abaterusso would answer, “The value investor is not just the possessor of the security that represents the company, but he is the owner of that company. As an owner of the company the value investor is actively involved in the dynamics of that company and his first concern is how to have sales progressively growing. Also, the value investor is probably one of the most demanding persons in the world concerning sales.”

Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)