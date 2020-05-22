US Indexes Post Some Small Gains Friday Before the Holiday Weekend

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 24,465.16 on Friday with a loss of 8.96 points or -0.04%. The S&P 500 closed at 2,955.45 for a gain of 6.94 points or 0.24%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 9,324.59 for a gain of 39.71 points or 0.43%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 28.15 for a loss of 1.38 points or -4.67%.

For the week, the Dow Jones gained 3.3%, the S&P 500 gained 3.2% and the Nasdaq returned 3.4%. For the year, the Nasdaq has a gain of 3.92%, the S&P 500 is down 8.52% and the Dow Jones has a return of 14.24%.

Friday’s market movers

U.S. indexes closed mostly flat Friday before the Memorial Day weekend. Retail earnings reports wrapped up the first-quarter earnings season this week. There were no major reports on the economic calendar. The Baker Hughes North American oil rig count decreased to 339 from 362.

Investors were watching tensions between the U.S., China and Hong Kong. China has plans to enact new security laws limiting Hong Kong. The U.S. has passed a bill that would sanction Chinese officials if they enforce it.

In the S&P 500, real estate and utilities led gains. In the S&P 100, the following stocks led gains:

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) 2.86%

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) 2.23%

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) 2.16%

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) 1.78%

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) 1.56%

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) 1.33%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) 1.19%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,355.53 for a gain of 7.97 points or 0.59%. The S&P 600 closed at 775.34 for a gain of 3.93 points or 0.51%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 9,400.77 for a gain of 65.06 points or 0.70%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 6,416.37 for a loss of 11.22 points or -0.17%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,695.33 for a gain of 1.15 points or 0.068%; the S&P 100 at 1,358.94 for a gain of 2.78 points or 0.20%; the Nasdaq 100 at 9,413.99 for a gain of 36.00 points or 0.38%; the Russell 3000 at 1,718.66 for a gain of 4.94 points or 0.29%; the Russell 1000 at 1,632.46 for a gain of 4.38 points or 0.27%; the Wilshire 5000 at 30,017.52 for a gain of 86.78 points or 0.29%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 560.66 for a gain of 0.75 points or 0.13%.

