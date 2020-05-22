  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1393) 

US Indexes Post Some Small Gains Friday Before the Holiday Weekend

Nasdaq has a gain of 3.92% for the year

May 22, 2020 | About: NVDA +0% BKNG +0% NEE +0% PYPL +0% FB +0% LOW +0% ABT +0%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 24,465.16 on Friday with a loss of 8.96 points or -0.04%. The S&P 500 closed at 2,955.45 for a gain of 6.94 points or 0.24%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 9,324.59 for a gain of 39.71 points or 0.43%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 28.15 for a loss of 1.38 points or -4.67%.

For the week, the Dow Jones gained 3.3%, the S&P 500 gained 3.2% and the Nasdaq returned 3.4%. For the year, the Nasdaq has a gain of 3.92%, the S&P 500 is down 8.52% and the Dow Jones has a return of 14.24%.

Friday’s market movers

U.S. indexes closed mostly flat Friday before the Memorial Day weekend. Retail earnings reports wrapped up the first-quarter earnings season this week. There were no major reports on the economic calendar. The Baker Hughes North American oil rig count decreased to 339 from 362.

Investors were watching tensions between the U.S., China and Hong Kong. China has plans to enact new security laws limiting Hong Kong. The U.S. has passed a bill that would sanction Chinese officials if they enforce it.

In the S&P 500, real estate and utilities led gains. In the S&P 100, the following stocks led gains:

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,355.53 for a gain of 7.97 points or 0.59%. The S&P 600 closed at 775.34 for a gain of 3.93 points or 0.51%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 9,400.77 for a gain of 65.06 points or 0.70%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 6,416.37 for a loss of 11.22 points or -0.17%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,695.33 for a gain of 1.15 points or 0.068%; the S&P 100 at 1,358.94 for a gain of 2.78 points or 0.20%; the Nasdaq 100 at 9,413.99 for a gain of 36.00 points or 0.38%; the Russell 3000 at 1,718.66 for a gain of 4.94 points or 0.29%; the Russell 1000 at 1,632.46 for a gain of 4.38 points or 0.27%; the Wilshire 5000 at 30,017.52 for a gain of 86.78 points or 0.29%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 560.66 for a gain of 0.75 points or 0.13%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)