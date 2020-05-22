Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of May 22

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY), TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE:TDG), American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) and Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Sysco Corp: Director of Fund Management, L.P. Trian bought 1,407,400 shares

Director of Fund Management, L.P. Trian, bought 1,407,400 shares on May 18 at the average price of $48.06. The price of the stock has increased by 7.68% since.

Sysco Corp. is an American international corporation involved in the marketing and distributing of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, hotels and other hospitality businesses. The company has more than 400,000 clients in a variety of fields and operates 170 facilities in the United States and Canada. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion and as of May 22 it traded at $51.75.

On May 22, Sysco Corp. announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 24 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2.

TransDigm Group Inc: Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares

Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares on May 13 at the average price of $328.37. The price of the stock has increased by 15.97% since.

TransDigm Group Inc. is an American manufacturing and aerospace company that focuses on developing, distributing and manufacturing commercial and military aerospace components. The company was ranked as 650 on the Fortune 1000 list in 2019 by Forbes and is a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion and as of May 22 it traded at $380.80.

On May 5, TransDigm Group Inc. reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2020, which ended March 28. Net sales for the quarter were $1.443 billion, representing an increase of 23.5% compared to net sales of $1.168 billion during the same quarter of the prior year. Net income for the quarter was $323 million, representing a 61.5% increase compared to net income of $200 million during the same quarter of the prior year.

American Water Works Co. Inc: Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares

Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares on May 13 at the average price of $115.95. The price of the stock has increased by 4.11% since.

American Water Works Co. Inc. is an American international public utilities company that operates in both the United States and Canada. Most of the company’s services are locally managed utility subsidiaries that are regulated by the U.S. state in which each operates. The company also owns subsidiaries that manage municipal drinking water and wastewater systems under contract. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion and as of May 22 it traded at $120.71.

On May 22, American Water Works Co. Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Illinois American Water, has begun rehabilitating water tanks across the state, with water tanks in Champaign, Pontiac, Peoria and Shiloh receiving face lifts. The investments total approximately $3.7 million. The rehabilitation will require the tanks to be taken off service, but customers should not experience an impact to their water service.

Corteva Inc: EVP, Business Platforms Rajan Gajaria bought 6,530 shares

EVP, Business Platforms Rajan Gajaria bought 6,530 shares on May 15 at the average price of $23.09. The price of the stock has increased by 6.28% since.

Corteva Inc. is an American agricultural chemical and seed company. The company was the agricultural unit of DowDuPont prior to being spun off as an independent public company during June of 2019. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion and as of May 22 it traded at $24.54.

On May 19, Corteva Inc., along with M2i, a leader in the field of pheromones for biological crop protection, announced a multi-year global agreement for the research, development and commercialization of pheromone-based insect control solutions. The two companies will collaborate to bring to market M2i’s expansive portfolio of semiochemicals, including pheromone-based products, for specialty and row crops. The companies seek to develop novel solutions to help farmers control crop pests and extend the life of plant-based insect control traits.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

