3 Stocks With Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratios

To increase the likelihood to uncover value opportunities, investors may want to consider stocks with a favorable forward price-earnings ratio. The following stocks have a forward price-earnings ratio (based on Morningstar analysts' earnings estimates) that is lower than the S&P 500 index's historical average of 15.

NextGen Healthcare Inc

The first company under consideration is NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN), an Irvine, California-based provider of healthcare software and services solutions to clinics in the U.S.

NextGen Healthcare has a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.4 (versus the industry median of 25.19), which results from Friday’s share price of $9.78 and analyst expectations of EPS of 73 cents for the next full fiscal year.

The stock price has decreased 49.4% in the past year for a market cap of $642.56 million and a 52-week range of $5.10 to $21.12.

GuruFocus has assigned a good rating of 7 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength and a positive rating of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock has a hold recommendation rating on Wall Street and an average target price of $11.46.

Perrigo Co PLC

The second company to consider is Perrigo Co PLC (NYSE:PRGO), an Irish manufacturer and supplier of over-the-counter health and wellbeing solutions in the U.S. and internationally.

Perrigo Co has a forward price-earnings ratio of 13.74 (versus the industry median of 18.69), which is the result of a share price of $54.28 as of May 22 and analyst expectations of $3.95 in EPS for the next full fiscal year.

The share price rose by 14.6% in the past year. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.4 billion and a 52-week range of $40.10 to $63.86.

GuruFocus has assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 to the company’s financial strength and a positive rating of 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating on Wall Street and an average target price of $57.56.

Flex Ltd

The third company to consider is Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX), a Singapore-based provider of design, manufacturing and supply chain services to original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Flex has a forward price-earnings ratio of 8.66 (versus the industry median of 16.25), which is the result of a share price of $9.61 as of May 22 and analyst expectations of EPS of $1.11 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock price has risen by almost 4% in the past year for a market cap of $4.84 billion and a 52-week range of $5.36 to $14.

GuruFocus has assigned a positive rating of 6 out of 10 to both the company’s financial strength and its profitability.

The stock has an overweight recommendation rating on Wall Street and an average target price of $12.69 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

