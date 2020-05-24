Weekly CEO Buys Highlight: Greenbriar, Carrier

According to GuruFocus Insider Data, these were the largest CEO buys during the past week.

Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Chairman and CEO William A. Furman bought 100,000 shares on May 15 at a price of $16.52. The price of the stock has increased by 29.24% since then.

Greenbrier Companies designs, manufactures and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services.

The company has a market cap of $697 million. Its shares traded at $21.35 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.94 as of May 22.

Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $20.02 million compared to $5.78 million for the prior-year period.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE:CARR) President and CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares on May 18 at a price of $17.45. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 9.17%.

Carrier Global provides HVAC, refrigeration, fire and security solutions. The company's products and services include Residential systems, Commercial systems, Transport Refrigeration and Commercial Refrigeration. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the HVAC segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The company has a market cap of $16.5 billion. Its shares traded at $19.05 as of May 22.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $96 million compared to $400 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares on May 18 at a price of $17.44. The price of the stock has increased by 9.23% since then.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) President and CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares on May 18 at a price of $24.50. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 15.51%.

Arch Capital Group is a Bermuda-based company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and South Africa. The business operates through three segments: insurance, reinsurance and mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to clients worldwide across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health and political risk.

The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion. Its shares traded at $28.30 with a price-earnings ratio of 9.07 as of May 22.

First quarter 2020 net income was $133.7 million compared to $438.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Director Brian S. Posner bought 1,000 shares on May 6 at a price of $23.72 and 1,000 shares on May 13 at a price of $22.16. The price of the stock has increased by 27.71% since then.

Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer W. Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares on May 7 at a price of $24.28 and 100,000 shares on May 14 at a price of $21.2. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 33.49%.

Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Chairman and CEO James S. Metcalf bought 100,000 shares on May 15 at a price of $4.42. The price of the stock has increased by 16.29% since then.

Cornerstone Building Brands is a United States-based company involved in providing residential and commercial bulding solutions. The commercial solutions offered by the company include coil coatings, doors, insulated metal panels and metal roofing systems, among others. Its residential solutions includes similar products for homes.

The company has a market cap of $648 million. Its shares traded at $5.14 as of May 22.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $542.07 million compared to a loss of $60.02 million for the comparable period of 2019.

Director George L. Ball bought 60,000 shares on May 14 at a price of $3.75. Since then, the price of the stock has increased by 37.07%.

Director Kathleen J. Affeldt bought 12,500 shares on May 14 at a price of $3.94. The price of the stock has increased by 30.46% since then.

Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE:ETRN) Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 45,000 shares on May 19 at a price of $7.97. Since then, the price of the stock has decreased by 1.51%.

Equitrans Midstream owns, operates, acquires and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin.

The company has a market cap of $1.8 billion. Its shares traded at $7.85 as of May 22. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $69.73 million compared to $56.30 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

