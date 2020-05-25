7 Stocks Maverick Capital Continues to Buy

Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s Maverick Capital bought shares of the following stocks in both the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

Adobe

The guru raised the Adobe Inc. (ADBE) position by 408.05% in the fourth quarter and then added 15.62% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.39% in the portfolio.

The provider of software for content creation, management of documents and digital marketing purposes has a market cap of $185.62 billion. Its revenue of $11.71 billion has risen 23.20% over the last five years.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.59% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.07% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)’ Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund with 0.63%.

Avantor

The firm started a new position in Avantor Inc. (AVTR) in the fourth quarter and increased the stake by 54.35% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.48% in the portfolio.

The provider of products and services to the biopharma and healthcare industry has a market cap of $10.25 billion. Its revenue of $6 billion has increased 1.40% over the last 12 months.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors with 1.75% of outstanding shares, followed by Maverick Capital with 0.98% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s Third Point with 0.87%.

Crown Holdings

The investor established a new position in Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) in the fourth quarter and raised it by 23.18% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 4.27% in the portfolio.

The producer of metal packaging has a market cap of $8.36 billion. Its revenue of $11.6 billion has climbed 6.8% over the last five years.

Maverick Capital is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.59% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.43% and David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)’s Greenlight Capital with 0.16%.

DuPont

In the fourth quarter, the guru increased the DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) position by 22.69%, then raised it another 42.31% in the first quarter. The stock has a total weight of 7.32% in the portfolio.

The global chemicals company has a market cap of $35.73 billion. Its revenue of $21.5 billion has declined 33% over the last five years.

Other notable guru shareholders of the company include the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.81% of outstanding shares, Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)’ Southeastern Asset Management with 0.67% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

Fleetcor

Ainslie’s firm bolstered the Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) position by 349.05% in the fourth quarter and then raised it by 119.21% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 4.88% in the portfolio.

The provider of payment products has a market cap of $20.05 billion. Its revenue of $2.6 billion has increased at an average annual rate of 15.80% over the last five years.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund with 1.68% of outstanding shares, followed by Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)’s Tiger Global Management with 1.55% and Maverick Capital with 1.48%.

Frontdoor

In the fourth quarter, the guru started a new position in Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR). He then raised it by 65.98% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.14% in the portfolio.

The provider of home service plans has a market cap of $3.70 billion. Its revenue of $687 million has increased 8.10% over the last five years.

Other notable shareholders include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 2.54% of outstanding shares, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.94% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Nektar Therapeutics

The guru established a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the fourth quarter and then increased it by 51.13% in the first quarter. The stock has a weight of 1.85% in the portfolio.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $4.10 billion. Its revenue of $114 billion has increased at an average annual rate of 8.9% over the last ten years.

Other notable shareholders include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 11.51% of outstanding shares, the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.54% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

