Tuesday Morning Market Highlights

Markets jump Tuesday morning

U.S. stocks were in the green at market open onTuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Averagegained more than 550 points, or 2.38%, to 25,047, while the S&P 500 index rose 1.88% to 3,011 and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.46% to 9,460.

​Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced two agreements with other institutions to work toward developing a Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral treatment.

Gainers

• Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) +15.5%

• Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) +12%

• Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) +12%

• Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) +10.4%

• Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) +10.3%

• Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) +9.6%

• Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) +9.4%

Losers

• Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) -3.7%

• Campbell Soup Co (CPB) -2.6%

• Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) -1.6%

• Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) -1.4%

• Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) -1.7%

• Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) -0.95%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green. The UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.89%, France's CAC 40 jumped 1.22%, Germany's Dax advanced 0.83% and Spain's Ibex 35 was up 1.68%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 2.55%, India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.21%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.88% and China's Shanghai Composite rose 1.01%.

AutoZone releases earnings report

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) gained more than 2% on Tuesday after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter results. The company posted $14.39 in earnigns per share, beating estimates by 81 cents. Revenue of $2.78 billion was flat year-over-year and beat expectations by $130 million.

For the first three quarters of the fiscal year, the gross profit as a percentage of sales was 53.6%, which is flat when compared to last year. However, the operating expenses rose 200 basis points to 35.9% of sales, primarily explained by $75 million of costs incurred due to Covid-19. Further, the operating profit decreased 10.2% to $491.7 million compared to $547.5 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The company repurchased 156 thousand shares of its common stock for $166.1 million at an average price of $1,064 per share. It has temporarily suspended its share repurchase program.

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) initiated a new position of 20,141 shares in Autozone. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) bought 17,000 shares, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced his holding in the company by 56% to 7,555 shares and Simons' firm cut its position by 75% to 35,500 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

