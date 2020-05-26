Gotham Asset Management Trims Apple, Bristol-Meyers

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Bristol-Myers

The firm cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 72.51%. The trade had an impact of -0.83% on the portfolio.

The developer of drugs has a market cap of $136.49 billion and an enterprise value of $165.76 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.17% and return on assets of 1.17% are outperforming 51% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.39 is below the industry median of 0.89.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 2.92% of outstanding shares, followed by the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.64% and Dodge & Cox with 1.60%.

Apple

The firm trimmed its Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 38.2%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.67%.

The designer and marketer of consumer electronics has a market cap of $1.37 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.39 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 62.09% and return on assets of 17.19% are outperforming 99% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.86 is below the industry median of 1.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.66% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Comcast

The firm trimmed its Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) position by 82.29%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.66%.

The owner of TV networks has a market cap of $180.38 billion and an enterprise value of $276.71 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.78% and return on assets of 4.5% are outperforming 73% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is below the industry median of 0.85.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 1.81% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors with 0.39%.

CVS Health

The firm cut its position in CVS Health Corp. (CVS) by 59.76%, impacting the portfolio by -0.63%.

The healthcare services provider has a market cap of $84.49 billion and an enterprise value of $164.43 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.55% and return on assets of 3.25% are underperforming 63% of companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.62.

Some notable gurus shareholders are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% of outstanding shares, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark Fund with 0.33%.

The Kraft Heinz

The investment firm reduced its shares of The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) by 97.34%. The trade had an impact of -0.62% on the portfolio.

The manufacturer of food and beverages has a market cap of $36.92 billion and an enterprise value of $64.41 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.7% and return on assets of 1.85% are underperforming 56% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.17 is below the industry median of 0.4.

Other notable shareholders include Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway with 26.65% of outstanding shares, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% and Renaissance Technologies with 0.08%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

The firm trimmed its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) by 82.09%.The trade had an impact of -0.62% on the portfolio.

The pharmacy retailer has a market cap of $36.98 billion and an enterprise value of $77.65 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.58% and return on assets of 4.51% are outperforming 63% of other companies in the healthcare providers and services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 0.5.

Notable shareholders include Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% and the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.