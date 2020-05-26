  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies

Gotham Asset Management Trims Apple, Bristol-Meyers

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

May 26, 2020 | About: BMY +0% AAPL +0% CMCSA +0% CVS +0% KHC +0% WBA +0%

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Bristol-Myers

The firm cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 72.51%. The trade had an impact of -0.83% on the portfolio.

c712237bc05be8a0ff87c4ae08c53a4f.png

The developer of drugs has a market cap of $136.49 billion and an enterprise value of $165.76 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.17% and return on assets of 1.17% are outperforming 51% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.39 is below the industry median of 0.89.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 2.92% of outstanding shares, followed by the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.64% and Dodge & Cox with 1.60%.

Apple

The firm trimmed its Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 38.2%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.67%.

9a8435ba68ad68a30ece605cddde8c75.png

The designer and marketer of consumer electronics has a market cap of $1.37 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.39 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 10 out of 10. The return on equity of 62.09% and return on assets of 17.19% are outperforming 99% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.86 is below the industry median of 1.34.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway with 5.66% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Comcast

The firm trimmed its Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) position by 82.29%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.66%.

651be8adde850b6d75cfd6a3e01f3131.png

The owner of TV networks has a market cap of $180.38 billion and an enterprise value of $276.71 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.78% and return on assets of 4.5% are outperforming 73% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.08 is below the industry median of 0.85.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 1.81% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors with 0.39%.

CVS Health

The firm cut its position in CVS Health Corp. (CVS) by 59.76%, impacting the portfolio by -0.63%.

084d4dc123ca4bafc41b3baa260a5593.png

The healthcare services provider has a market cap of $84.49 billion and an enterprise value of $164.43 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.55% and return on assets of 3.25% are underperforming 63% of companies in the healthcare plans industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.62.

Some notable gurus shareholders are PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% of outstanding shares, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)’s Oakmark Fund with 0.33%.

The Kraft Heinz

The investment firm reduced its shares of The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) by 97.34%. The trade had an impact of -0.62% on the portfolio.

ec8dd9af505ba3e39f20a8dc2e241bed.png

The manufacturer of food and beverages has a market cap of $36.92 billion and an enterprise value of $64.41 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 3.7% and return on assets of 1.85% are underperforming 56% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.17 is below the industry median of 0.4.

Other notable shareholders include Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway with 26.65% of outstanding shares, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% and Renaissance Technologies with 0.08%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

The firm trimmed its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) by 82.09%.The trade had an impact of -0.62% on the portfolio.

386d2aeb8e32bfc0eecb945e7dd01b99.png

The pharmacy retailer has a market cap of $36.98 billion and an enterprise value of $77.65 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.58% and return on assets of 4.51% are outperforming 63% of other companies in the healthcare providers and services industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 0.5.

Notable shareholders include Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% and the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)