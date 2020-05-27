  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
3 Stocks That Have Grown Revenue Fast

Their five-year revenue per share growth rates outperformed the S&P 500 index

May 27, 2020 | About: EXPE +0% SAIC +0% THO +0%

The revenue per share of the S&P 500 index, which is a benchmark for the U.S. market, has grown at a yearly average rate of 4.1% over the past five years through Dec. 31, 2019. On the tailwind of this, the share price of the index rose by 42% over the past five years through May 26.

Investors may be interested in the following companies as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year revenue per share growth rate. Assuming that growing revenue per share is a catalyst to higher share prices, these stocks possess solid foundations to keep on performing well, although the past is no guarantee of future performance.

Expedia Group Inc

The first company that meets the above listed criteria is Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

The Seattle, Washington-based provider of online travel services worldwide saw its revenue per share grow by 13.4% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price closed at $82.82 on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a 52-week range of $40.76 to $144.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a higher profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have recommended an overweight rating for this stock and set an average target price of $90.16 per share.

Science Applications International Corp

The second company that meets the above listed criteria is Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

The Reston, Virginia-based provider of engineering and enterprise information technology services to U.S. clients has grown its revenue per share by a yearly average of 5.8% over the past five years.

The share price closed at $87.90 on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a 52-week range of $45.45 to $96.80.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a very good profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a buy recommendation rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $99.36 per share.

Thor Industries Inc

The third company that meets the above listed criteria is Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO).

The Elkhart, Indiana-based manufacturer and seller of recreational vehicles and related parts in North America and Europe recorded a nearly 21% average yearly growth in its revenue per share over the past five years.

The stock price closed at $84.98 per share on Tuesday for a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a 52-week range of $32.30 to $89.45.

GuruFocus assigned the company a moderate financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a high profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $54.43 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
If somebody asks what being a value investor means, Alberto Abaterusso would answer, “The value investor is not just the possessor of the security that represents the company, but he is the owner of that company. As an owner of the company the value investor is actively involved in the dynamics of that company and his first concern is how to have sales progressively growing. Also, the value investor is probably one of the most demanding persons in the world concerning sales.”

Abaterusso is a freelance writer based in The Netherlands. He primarily writes about gold, silver and precious metals mining stocks. His articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. Alberto holds an MBA from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro.

