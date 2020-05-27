Point72 Asset Management Buys Micron Technology, Baxter

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management bought shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2020.

Micron Technology

The firm increased its position in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 229.91%. The trade had an impact of 1.48% on the portfolio.

The producer of memory for PCs and servers has a market cap of $50.94 billion and an enterprise value of $49.43 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.97% and return on assets of 7.41% are underperforming 54% of companies in the semiconductors industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.23 is below the industry median of 1.58.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.81% of outstanding shares, followed by David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s Appaloosa with 0.80% and Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Viking Global Investors with 0.60%.

Take-Two Interactive Software

The firm started a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), buying one million shares at the average price of $130.20. The portfolio was impacted by 1.02%.

The video-games producer has a market cap of $14.84 billion and an enterprise value of $13.01 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.98% and return on assets of 8.7% are outperforming 79% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 11.29 is above the industry median of 4.06.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management with 0.93% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.35% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

AbbVie

The firm bought 1.3 million shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). The portfolio was impacted by 0.86%.

The drug company has a market cap of $159.86 billion and an enterprise value of $185.77 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on assets of 11.93% is outperforming 88% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.61 is below the industry median of 0.89.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Renaissance Technologies with 0.77% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27% and the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

CSX

The firm boosted its holding in CSX Corp. (CSX) by 1682.42%, impacting the portfolio by 0.85%.

The railroad operator has a market cap of $55.22 billion and an enterprise value of $69.98 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.1% and return on assets of 8.51% are outperforming 88% of companies in the transportation industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.26.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Renaissance Technologies with 0.52% and Point72 Asset Management with 0.25%.

Las Vegas Sands

The investment firm increased its Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) position by 202.23%. The trade had an impact of 0.72% on the portfolio.

The resorts operator has a market cap of $38.13 billion and an enterprise value of $48.82 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 40.49% and return on assets of 9.47% are outperforming 88% of companies in the travel and leisure industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.21 is below the industry median of 0.43.

Other notable shareholders include Point72 Asset Management, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Viking Global Investors both with 0.41% of outstanding shares.

Baxter International

The firm boosted its holding in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 995.23%.The trade had an impact of 0.68% on the portfolio.

The manufacturer of medical products has a market cap of $43.51 billion and an enterprise value of $46.45 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.2% and return on assets of 5.77% are outperforming 71% of other companies in the medical devices and instruments industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.59 is below the industry median of 1.58.

Notable shareholders include Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s Third Point with 2.28% of outstanding shares, Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 2% and the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.99%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.