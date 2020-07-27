  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
3 Fast Growing-Earnings Stocks

Their 5-year EPS growth rates topped the S&P 500

July 27, 2020

The S&P 500 index saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share increase by approximately 7.2% per annum over the past five years through the end of 2019. The share price of the index ($3,215.63 at close on Friday) is up by almost 55% over the past five years through July 24.

Thus, investors may be interested in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT), Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) and Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK), as these holdings have reported a more than 7.2% annual increase in their earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) over the past five years.

Target Corp

The Minneapolis-based discount stores operator in the U.S. saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI jump 8.2% on average per annum over the past five full fiscal years.

The stock price was trading at $123.71 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $61.86 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 22.91 versus the industry median of 19.69.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average price target of $129.96 per share.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Analog Devices Inc

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based manufacturer and marketer of integrated circuits, software and technologies to process analog, mixed and digital signals saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI grow by 14.3% every year over the past five full fiscal years.

The stock price was trading at $112.21 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $41.4 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 37.65 compared to the industry median of 26.25.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $135.35 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive rating of 5 out of 10 for the financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co

The Atlanta, Georgia-based provider of packaging and containers solutions primarily to the food and beverage industry saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI add 15.7% every year over the past five full fiscal years.

The stock price was trading at $14.37 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 32.66 compared to the industry median of 14.59.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $16.97 per share.

GuruFocus rated the financial strength of the company with a low score of 3 out of 10, while the profitability received a very good score of 7 out of 10.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about gold, silver and precious metals mining industries. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

