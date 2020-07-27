3 Fast Growing-Earnings Stocks

The S&P 500 index saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share increase by approximately 7.2% per annum over the past five years through the end of 2019. The share price of the index ($3,215.63 at close on Friday) is up by almost 55% over the past five years through July 24.

Thus, investors may be interested in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT), Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) and Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK), as these holdings have reported a more than 7.2% annual increase in their earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) over the past five years.

Target Corp

The Minneapolis-based discount stores operator in the U.S. saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI jump 8.2% on average per annum over the past five full fiscal years.

The stock price was trading at $123.71 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $61.86 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 22.91 versus the industry median of 19.69.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average price target of $129.96 per share.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 for the company’s financial strength and a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Analog Devices Inc

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based manufacturer and marketer of integrated circuits, software and technologies to process analog, mixed and digital signals saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI grow by 14.3% every year over the past five full fiscal years.

The stock price was trading at $112.21 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $41.4 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 37.65 compared to the industry median of 26.25.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $135.35 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a positive rating of 5 out of 10 for the financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co

The Atlanta, Georgia-based provider of packaging and containers solutions primarily to the food and beverage industry saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI add 15.7% every year over the past five full fiscal years.

The stock price was trading at $14.37 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 32.66 compared to the industry median of 14.59.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $16.97 per share.

GuruFocus rated the financial strength of the company with a low score of 3 out of 10, while the profitability received a very good score of 7 out of 10.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

