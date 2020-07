Bernard Horn Comments on Marathon Petroleum

Oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp. ( NYSE:MPC ) jumped more than 60%, recouping most of its losses from the first quarter. The company capitalized on a recovery in oil and energy prices from the depths of April, while also continuing its efforts to spin -off its Speedway gas stations business. A COVID-19 update outlined Marathon’s efforts to delay capital expenditures, reduce operating expenses and defer tax payments, all of which are expected to protect the business during this period of extreme volatility.