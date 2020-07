Bernard Horn Comments on Greencore Group

Greencore Group ( LSE:GNC ), the Irish/U.K. sandwich maker, was the main detractor in the consumer staples sector. Greencore announced first half results, noting a material decline in the food-to-go category as most of their output is sold near offices where people are not currently working. The company offered some insight into improving sales and volumes month over month; however, it will be a slightly longer recovery than anticipated. In the long run, Greencore management believes the pandemic will boost business due to demand for pre-made sandwiches at groceries and convenience stores.