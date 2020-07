Bernard Horn Comments on Magna International

Diversification among products, geographies and customers was key to auto part supplier Magna International’s ( TSX:MG ) resilience during the downturn. Although car volumes fell 20-30% in the first quarter of 2020, Magna’s auto technology sales remained stable due to the company’s broad mix.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University.