Bernard Horn Comments on Trevi Finanziaria

The sector leader was Italian engineering and foundation driller, Trevi Finanziaria ( MIL:TFI ). This long-standing investment struggled in recent years due to weakness in end markets and an ill-fated venture into the oil drilling sector. The company underwent a complete financial and operational restructuring, in which Polaris played an instrumental role. With a recapitalized balance sheet and more disciplined management focus, the business may be better positioned for the current environment and well placed when demand improves.