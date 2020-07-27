  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2281) 

Chris Davis Comments on Capital One

Guru stock highlight

July 27, 2020 | About: COF +1.05%
Capital One (NYSE:COF) is among our largest holdings and one we leaned into during the first half of 2020, as loan loss concerns weighed on its share price. At the end of the first quarter, Capital One had already reserved for losses on its credit card book equal to 11% of loans outstanding, after adding approximately 2.3 points to its reserves in the quarter.3 While we expect the company will add additional reserves in the second quarter, we also observe that management has earned a reputation for recognizing bad news early. Admittedly the economy is experiencing unemployment rates unlike anything since the Depression, but with the bulk of the federal government’s stimulus bill geared toward the replacement of wages (e.g., enhanced unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, the Paycheck Protection Program loans), consumers largely have the means to honor their financial obligations (at least through the first few months of this recession, and Congress may do more in the coming weeks). Capital One should soon be able to put reserve-building behind, is capable of earning returns on capital in the mid-to-low-teens over time and is valued at only 0.8x tangible book value.

From Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio)' Davis Financial Fund semi-annual 2020 review.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 4.0/5 (1 vote)

Voters:
Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)