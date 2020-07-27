  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1440) 

US Indexes Close Higher Monday After 2-Day Selloff

Nasdaq gains 1.67%

July 27, 2020 | About: BIIB +5.09% QCOM +4.29% FDX +3.39% NFLX +3.16% PYPL +3.14% AAPL +2.37% MRK +2.37% MRNA +9.15%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 26,584.77 on Monday with a gain of 114.88 points or 0.43%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,239.41 for a gain of 23.78 points or 0.74%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 10,536.27 for a gain of 173.09 points or 1.67%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 24.79 for a loss of 1.05 points or -4.06%.

Monday’s market movers

U.S. indexes closed higher Monday after two days of closing losses. The Nasdaq regained 1.67%. On Capital Hill, lawmakers continued to negotiate a second round of stimulus measures. Officials have reported another $1,200 payment will likely be coming in August.

Despite the gains, investors were still somewhat cautious ahead of several headlines later in the week. The Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day policy meeting tomorrow. The House of Representatives has rescheduled their antitrust hearing to speak with tech companies to Wednesday. Apple, Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) are announcing earnings later this week. On Thursday, the Commerce Department announces gross domestic product.

In other news:

  • Gold traded higher, ending the day at $1,939.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) gained 9.15% after positive announcements involving its coronavirus drug.
  • Durable goods orders increased 7.3% in June following an increase of 15.1%. Durable goods orders excluding transportation increased 3.3% and durable goods orders excluding defense increased 9.2%.
  • The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index improved to -3.0 in July from -6.1.
  • The Treasury held auctions for six-month bills at a rate of 0.130%, three-month bills at a rate of 0.105%, two-year notes at a rate of 0.155% and five-year notes at a rate of 0.288%.

Across sectors, semiconductors and biotech led gains. In the S&P 100, the following stocks led gains:

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,484.17 for a gain of 16.61 points or 1.13%. The S&P 600 closed at 861.83 for a gain of 10.24 points or 1.20%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 10,431.35 for a gain of 154.71 points or 1.51%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 6,995.27 for a gain of 7.43 points or 0.11%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 1,867.27 for a gain of 17.33 points or 0.94%; the S&P 100 at 1,486.15 for a gain of 12.03 points or 0.82%; the Nasdaq 100 at 10,674.38 for a gain of 191.24 points or 1.82%; the Russell 3000 at 1,893.14 for a gain of 16.10 points or 0.86%; the Russell 1000 at 1,798.81 for a gain of 14.97 points or 0.84%; the Wilshire 5000 at 33,058.99 for a gain of 274.52 points or 0.84%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 597.39 for a loss of 2.35 points or -0.39%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Julie Young

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)