First Eagle Commentary- A Prudent Defense: Gold as a Counterweight to Equities

Key Takeaways

Gold’s unique risk-return characteristics have given it the rare ability to maintain its real value in both inflationary and deflationary environments, while also serving as a potential hedge against extreme equity market drawdowns and thus a source of resilience for stock portfolios.

While there can be short-term aberrations in their negative correlation, we believe movements in real interest rates are the most important driver of the gold price.

There are several ways for investors to gain strategic exposure to gold, each with different risk-return profiles and liquidity attributes. Bought at the right price, both gold bullion and gold-related equities may offer investors the potential for attractive returns while mitigating downside risk.

Recent economic and market dislocations related to the Covid-19 pandemic highlight the importance of consistent, strategic exposure to gold as a potential hedge against extreme and unpredictable events.

At First Eagle, gold serves as a potential hedge and an additional source of resilience in portfolios that seek to avoid the permanent impairment of capital. While we don’t presume to forecast movements in the price of gold, we believe its long-term historical performance makes a strong case for gold’s continued value as a potential hedge.

Investors of all types have long sought ways to take advantage of the potential upside of equity markets while limiting their exposure to its downside. Mitigating “left-tail risk”—lowprobability/high-severity events that can cause a precipitous drop in the price of risk assets—has been of particular concern, and investors have employed a range of strategies in an effort to mitigate the portfolio impacts of unfavorable developments in the macroeconomic environment.

At First Eagle, we take the humble view that such episodes are impossible to predict. Instead, we seek a strategic allocation to a long-duration potential hedge that we believe can provide portfolios with a source of resilience in a wide variety of adverse circumstances—including both inflationary and deflationary environments as well as equity bear markets—while also supporting real purchasing power across market cycles. For us, gold has best met this need.

Gold has served as a store of value for millennia, and its unique risk-return characteristics have enabled it to maintain its real purchasing power over time across disparate macroeconomic environments and through numerous existential threats, providing investors a perceived “safe haven” in times of need. In the current uncertain environment—marked by a profound disruption to economic activity and an unprecedented policy response that will massively expand sovereign debt balances while further degrading the quality of man-made money—we believe gold’s proven ability to maintain its purchasing power over the long term combined with its countercyclical price dynamics, versatility, resilience and long duration make it the most compelling form of potential hedge against both the seen and unseen risks facing equity portfolios.

Gold as a Potential Hedge Against Macro and Market Dislocations

Left-tail events are by definition rare—but not so rare that they can safely be ignored. While investors over the years have looked to a variety of real and financial instruments and portfolio construction techniques to insulate equity exposures from outsized downside risks, we believe gold has distinct advantages over these other potential hedges. Perhaps most prominently, gold’s unique risk-return characteristics have enabled it to maintain its real value across disparate macroeconomic environments and through numerous existential disruptions, a truly rare feat. As shown in Exhibit 1, over the past two centuries alone gold has maintained its long-term purchasing power through a variety of inflationary episodes and deflationary spirals, political revolutions and rapid technological evolution, localized conflicts and world wars. Since gold began to trade freely following the collapse of the Bretton Woods system in 1971, we’ve seen its price appreciate dramatically during the stagflation of the 1970s while also gaining value in real terms amid the deflationary concerns that took hold alongside the global financial crisis in the late 2000s.1

Gold’s reputation as a “safe haven” during challenging times has been driven in part by the relative stability of its supply. While gold is scarce, it is not too scarce. Gold doesn’t rot, rust, tarnish or otherwise debase, and as a result virtually all the gold ever mined remains as aboveground inventory today; a longer-duration asset would be hard, if not impossible, to find. Gold supply growth has tended to be steady at levels well below that of fiat currency and, thus, the nominal demand for gold. Gold production from 1900 to 2019 has compounded at a rate of less than 2% per year, for example, while M2 money supply in the US has posted a compound annual growth rate of nearly 7% over the past 60 years; for more recent context, M2 expanded about 23% over the 12 months ended May 2020, driven by aggressive growth in response to the Covid-19 crisis.2 And with a global market value in excess of $10 trillion and significant aggregate daily trading volume, gold is also extremely liquid, a highly desirable feature in a potential hedge.3

Moreover, gold—chemically inert and with few industrial applications—has virtually no beta to business activity, as shown in Exhibit 2, a characteristic that separates it from other real assets investors may consider for their hedging potential, such as copper, oil, silver and platinum. Like gold, all of these assets are in relatively limited supply and all are likely to retain their real value during periods of inflation as the value of paper currency declines. Unlike gold, however, copper, oil, silver and platinum also have significant industrial uses and thus prices that are more closely tied to economic activity, which impairs their reliability as hedges in periods of economic weakness and deflation.

Gold’s qualities are also differentiated from a number of financial assets often considered as potential hedges. Take government bonds, for example. Massive and stillgrowing levels of sovereign debt in the developed world have significantly increased the risk these bonds now carry, even as nominal yields remain negligible at best— and negative in Europe and Japan. There is no historical precedent for the current dynamics of the sovereign bond market, and it calls into question the value of the government backing these issues carry.

Beyond increased sovereign risk and valuation concerns, there are structural issues that impair the use of government bonds as a long-duration potential hedge. Nominal bond issues offer investors coupon income but tend to lose value in inflationary environments. In contrast, inflation-linked government bonds offer investors some shelter from unexpected inflation via variable coupon payments, along with a degree of deflation protection given that they are designed to pay no less than par value at maturity. These bonds are issued at lower interest rates than comparable nominal bonds, however. Further, adjustments to coupons they pay are subject to the issuer’s definition of inflation; in the case of US Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS), for example, this is provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The methodology used to calculate inflation may change over time and may not accurately reflect an investor’s inflation experience or their nominal rate-of-return needs, discrepancies that may be magnified over longer periods.

Options and other derivatives contracts are another financial alternative but come with their own set of limitations. While these instruments may be structured to hedge against a variety of macroeconomic and market scenarios, their liquidity generally is far more constrained than gold’s. Further, implementing these approaches can be expensive, sometimes prohibitively so—especially when the function they serve is in high demand—impairing their value as a long-term strategic hedge.

Of course, investing in any financial asset entails counterparty risk. We believe a potential hedge without counterparty risk, like gold, has a clear advantage during periods of significant stress in the monetary and financial system; for example, even an options strategy that was perfectly structured to protect against the impacts of the 2008 global financial crisis would have faced dire losses had the counterparty to those options failed. And though Treasuries are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government, gold has been used as a universal store of wealth for millennia.

In addition to mitigating macro risk, gold also historically has served as a diversifying complement to equity portfolios under most circumstances and as a potential hedge against periods of extreme equity market distress. Gold’s long-term correlation to the S&P 500 Index is close to zero since 1971—when it began to trade freely following the collapse of the Bretton Woods system—and Exhibit 3 captures gold’s countercyclical tendencies when equity markets sell off.4 As shown, gold outperformed the S&P 500 in 14 of the index’s 16 10%-plus drawdowns since 1971, and it did so by a margin of nearly 30 percentage points.

The two exceptions to gold’s outperformance are notable in their timing: Both occurred in the early 1980s amid the largest move in real interest rates in recent history, a shift that served as a transition between the end of a decade-long gold bull market and the beginning of a two-decade-long gold bear market. Untethered from the US dollar in 1971, gold staged a fierce rally to reach its inflation-adjusted peak in January 1980, posting a cumulative return of more than 2,000% across years marked by inflation, oil shocks and geopolitical turmoil. Extreme tightening by the Federal Reserve in the early 1980s sent real interest rates up sharply, however, toppling gold from highs it was unable to reclaim in the years that followed despite occasional periods of strength. Though equity markets weren’t immune from the sting of Fed policy in this period, the S&P 500 was able to establish new record highs between its two early-1980s corrections and ultimately entered a secular bull market that persisted through the end of the century.5

Gold’s Inverse Relationship with Real Interest Rates

At First Eagle, we own gold as a potential hedge against the many uncertainties that can impact markets and threaten long-term investment returns, a strategic approach that relieves us of the impossible task of forecasting movements in the price of gold or any other financial asset. That said, certain lessons can be gleaned from the historical movements in the price of gold. Most notably of these is its inverse relationship with real interest rates, i.e., the difference between nominal interest rates and inflation. While there can be short-term aberrations in this relationship, we believe real interest rates are the most important driver of the gold price over the medium and long term.

Real interest rates represent the opportunity cost of owning gold; since it pays neither dividends nor interest, gold is relatively expensive to hold when real interest rates are high and relatively inexpensive when real rates are low. As such, real interest rates and the price of gold historically have been negatively correlated; as shown in Exhibit 4, when real interest rates have moved lower, the gold price, despite some lead/lag effects, has generally moved higher and vice versa.

