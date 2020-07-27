5 Banks Popular Among Gurus

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of July 28, the following banks are popular among gurus.
Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE:TFC) has a market cap of $49.4 billion. Its revenue of $17.9 billion has increased 3.3% over the past 10 years.
The company is held by nine gurus, including Dodge & Cox with 2.06% of outstanding shares, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.94% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.
As of July 28, the stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.82. The share price of $36.67 was 35.58% below the 52-week high and 52.73% above the 52-week low. Over the past decade, the stock has gained 43%.
First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has a market cap of $2.1 billion. Its revenue of $672 million has increased 3.5% over the past five years.
Among the 10 gurus invested in the company, Hotchkis & Wiley is the largest shareholder with 2.3% of outstanding shares, followed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.19% and the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.18%.
As of July 28, the stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.78. The share price of $16.9 was 45.92% below the 52-week high and 24.63% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has lost 41%.
Investors Bancorp
Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has a market cap of $2 billion. Its revenue of $722 million has increased 25.7% over the past decade.
The company is held by 10 gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.51% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42%.
As of July 28, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.22. The share price of $8.3 was 34.85% below the 52-week high and 31.54% above the 52-week low. Over the past decade, the stock has gained 59%.
PNC Financial Services
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has a market cap of $44 billion. Its revenue of $17 billion has risen 1.2% over the past 10 years.
A total of 14 gurus hold the stock. With 2.17% of outstanding shares, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Pioneer Investments with 0.15%.
On July 28, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 6.44. The share price of $105 was 35.15% below the 52-week high and 32.12% above the 52-week low. Since July 2010, the stock has gained 75%.
U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has a market cap of $54 billion. Its revenue has increased 3.2% over the past 10 years.
Twenty-four gurus own the stock. The company’s largest guru shareholder is Buffett with 8.79% of outstanding shares, followed by Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.87% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.78%.
On July 28, the share price of $36.16 was 40.83% below the 52-week high and 27.5% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.36. Over the past 10 years, the stock has gained 54%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
