First Eagle Gold Fund Comments on Dundee Precious Metals

In mid-May, First Eagle participated in a secondary offering by Dundee Corporation (TSX:DC.A) to sell a portion of its interest in subsidiary Dundee Precious Metals ( TSX:DPM ); each unit sold consisted of one common share of Dundee Precious Metals and one-half of a common-share purchase warrant. Though the price of these warrants went up sharply, their very small average weighting in the portfolio during the period translated into only a very small contribution to performance. We believe Dundee Precious Metals is well positioned for the current gold market environ-ment given its strong cash flows.