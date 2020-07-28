Keeley Asset Management Comments on KB Home

is one of the nation’s leading homebuilders. e stock has recovered from the large decline last quarter driven by pandemic-related shutdowns halting the strong underlying fundamentals prior to COVID. Demand drivers are expected to accelerate beyond the rst-time home buyer as pandemic-related lockdowns could entice urban dwellers to look for more space in suburbs. Additionally, the current “work-from-home” dynamic has introduced an aspect of mobility that could further accelerate housing trends with additional support from record low mortgage rates.

Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2020

About the author: