Keeley Asset Management Comments on Allete

is a small cap utility headquartered in Duluth, MN. Two thirds of its power sales are to industrial companies which include taconite miners (iron-ore used for steel). As a result, ALLETE is one of the more economically sensitive utilities. ere are concerns about the current economic environment which is putting pressure on shares as investors worry about the company selling excess power into the depressed wholesale power market. ese concerns overshadow the company’s very attractive renewable asset portfolio that is expected to generate about 50% of power produced by 2021.

Small Cap Dividend Value Fund second-quarter 2020

