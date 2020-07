Keeley Asset Management Comments on Brunswick

is one of the leading producers of engines for recreational marine products. It also manufactures and sells recreational boats. Brunswick was helped by a sharp improvement in boating registration data in the wake of various states relaxing restrictions on boating activity. Channel inventory remains lean in the wake of a poor start to last year’s boating season followed by COVID-19 restrictions on manufacturing in 1H20. While not providing o cial EPS guidance, management was active with covering brokers in terms of conferences and non-deal roadshows and conveyed a message of sharply improving boat market fundamentals in May and June.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

From Keeley Asset Management Corp Portfolio )'s Small-Mid Cap Value Fund second-quarter 2020 shareholder commentary.