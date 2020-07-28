Keeley Asset Management Comments on GrafTech International

is a leading manufacturer of graphite electrodes used in electric arc furnaces to produce steel. Signi cant COVID challenges are putting pressure on the global steel industry that was on shaky ground prior to this pandemic. As such, end customers are having a rough time with some on the brink of bankruptcy. GrafTech remained pro table despite headwinds but rst quarter results missed consensus expectations. Near-term, the company will focus on reducing costs, lowering capital expenditures, and debt reduction. GrafTech continues to be majority–owned by Brook eld Asset Management.

