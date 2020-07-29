Why Bank of America Is Not for Every Investor

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) loves banks. Even during the financial crisis, the guru continued to bet on the success of big banks, as these institutions form the backbone of the American economy.

A decade down the line, Buffett continues to believe in the prospects of the financial services industry as investments, even though interest rates are at a record low of close to zero.

On July 24, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A)(BRK.B) revealed an investment of around $810 million to purchase 33.9 million shares of Bank of America Corp.(NYSE:BAC), resulting in a boost to the conglomerate’s ownership of the bank to over 11%. This most recent investment is another indication to suggest that the guru favors Bank of America over all other financial institutions in the country, which is good news for value investors. To make a well-informed decision, however, investors need to evaluate the fundamentals thoroughly via the lens of their own investing goals.

The bull case

U.S. markets bottomed on March 23, and tech stocks once again took the center stage in the recovery phase that followed. The S&P 500 index is down only 1.4% since the beginning of the year due to this recent bull run, but the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) has shed approximately 30% of its value in comparison. Value investors, including Buffett, are probably finding this underperformance an indication of mispricing. Bank of America shares are trading at a discount to the five-year average multiples as well.

Ratio 5-year average Value as of July 28 Price-to-earnings 13.50 11.76 Price-to-book 0.98 0.87

Source: Morningstar

The dividend yield of close to 3% at the market price of around $24 on July 28 is another reason for value investors to consider investing in Bank of America shares. Fixed income investments are increasingly becoming unattractive as a result of low interest rates, and this should prompt investors to search for dividend-paying companies that are financially strong.

The expected release of the loan loss provisions is another reason for value investors to remain optimistic. In anticipation of losses resulting from the current economic downturn, the bank decided to boost its provisions in the first couple of quarters this year. Even though this decision resulted in a decline in the bank’s net earnings, things could turn around dramatically if these allocations prove to be an overestimation, which I personally think is a likely scenario considering the pace of the expected recovery of the American economy. According to data from Eikon, this is exactly what happened during the aftermath of the global financial crisis. If the reserves are released in the future, Bank of America will report a significant bump in earnings.

Source: Investor presentation

The wealth management business of the bank can be expected to recover gradually as the global economy navigates through this rough patch, which is another reason to consider investing at the current lows. Industrial giants such as China, India and Germany are already reporting improvements in business activities. The United States, on the other hand, is relying on both monetary and fiscal policy measures to revive the economic growth of the country. The U.S. is expected to report the highest fiscal balance relative to GDP among all developed nations and regions of the world in 2020.

Source: International Monetary Fund

The Federal Reserve has been proactive to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis as well, which is something that has attracted praise from economists as the policymaker was often accused of inaction during the financial crisis.

In summary, the investment thesis for Bank of America is based on a few pillars, including the recent underperformance relative to the broad market, the expected recovery of the American economy and the potential release of loan loss provisions.

The bear case

Some companies trade at cheap valuation multiples because of meager growth expectations in the foreseeable future. The financial services sector is undergoing one of the most challenging phases in history as a result of near-zero interest rates in the United States. As illustrated below, Bank of America’s dependence on interest income has increased over the last few years, which is an ominous sign under the prevailing conditions.

Source: Company filings

Operating margins are likely to come under pressure across the industry, and there will be no exception for Bank of America. Such a contraction in margins will lead to an impairment in its profitability, which is likely to lead to a loss in the market value of the bank. The net interest yield has declined in four consecutive quarters so far, which gives an early indication of what to expect in the future.

Source: Investor presentation

Another risk of investing in the financial services sector is the possibility of a government-imposed dividend cut. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has already been forced to reduce shareholder distributions to save capital, and things could turn out to be similar for all major banks in the U.S. if challenging macro-economic conditions remain through the end of this year.

Finally, the bull case scenario is based on the assumption that economic activities in the country will return to normal by the end of this year. The World Health Organization, however, predicts that prematurely coming out of the first phase of lockdown might force the United States to impose similar mobility restrictions in the future, which would be a direct hit to banks as consumer spending will go off a cliff in such a scenario.

Identifying catalysts that could drive a stock higher is integral to finding winning investments, and growth investors might fail to find such factors that could move the needle with Bank of America shares. Even if the bank gets everything right and reports stellar growth as expected, shares might still lag the market considering the higher growth expected from many other business sectors such as pharmaceutical and information technology.

Takeaway

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s decision to boost his stake in Bank of America is a clear indication that the stock might be a very attractive buy for value investors. Despite the many promising signs, however, the stock could come under pressure as a result of the challenging macro-economic environment, which is the primary risk to this investment thesis.

Value investors with a long enough investment time horizon to patiently hold on to Bank of America stock until inflation kicks in, forcing the Fed to hike rates, would be in a position to realize handsome returns. Growth investors, however, might want to look beyond even the strongest of U.S. banks to identify lucrative opportunities, as the odds are stacked against banks and other financial institutions in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: