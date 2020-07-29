Ron Baron Comments on Penn National Gaming

Shares of

a U.S. regional casino company, increased as the company enhanced its liquidity position by selling equity and convertible debt. Penn has seen a quick rebound at recently opened properties, and margins are improving as revenue builds while costs remain low. Penn anticipates it will generate 2019 EBITDA levels at 95% of 2019 revenue. Its online sports betting deal with Barstool should be an additional positive over time.

