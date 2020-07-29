  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Ron Baron Comments on Dechra Pharmaceuticals

July 29, 2020 | About: LSE:DPH -1.28%

This quarter, the Fund doubled its position in Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LSE:DPH) when the company issued stock to fund a strategic acquisition. Dechra is a U.K.-based company that develops, manufactures, and sells specialty veterinary pharmaceuticals. We are enamored with the global animal health market and have successfully invested in the space for over a decade. We estimate that the global market for animal health pharmaceuticals is approximately $33 billion. We expect the market to grow at a 5% to 6% annual CAGR, driven by powerful secular trends, including the humanization of pets and persistent increases in demand for animal protein and other animal by-products. Increases in global veterinary R&D derivative benefits from human pharmaceutical R&D will also drive market expansion.

The veterinary health care market is structurally superior to the human health care market. Unlike human health care, there are no government payors and few third-party commercial insurers. Pet owners pay for products and services using cash rather than insurance, which helps eliminate reimbursement risk, and enables the industry to pass through modest annual price increases. Additionally, industry regulations tend to be promulgated by the USDA rather than the FDA and are far less stringent than in the human space.

Dechra is one of the 10 largest animal pharmaceutical companies in the world but has just low single-digit global market share. The company targets diseases that are underserved by larger pharmaceutical competitors and is often the dominant provider in its individual therapeutic niches. Today, the company’s primary areas of focus are endocrinology, dermatology, ophthalmology, analgesics, and equine. Over time, we expect the company to broaden its portfolio, particularly into the food animal market. We estimate that Dechra’s current pipeline of new products could double its business, including blockbuster opportunities for pain management and diabetes.

We also expect growth to benefit from geographic expansion. Dechra’s roots are in the U.K., and the company also has a strong and growing presence in the EU. Dechra first entered the U.S. market in 2016, and it can compound in that geography at double-digit rates. Over time, we expect the company to enter or enhance scale in other emerging markets, particularly those with large production animal populations like Brazil, Argentina, and Australia.

We expect the combination of end-market growth, share gains, R&D, and geographic expansion to generate organic revenue growth around 10% annually. We expect Dechra to supplement this organic growth with acquisitions. The company has successfully completed 16 acquisitions since 2010, which help expand its product set and geographic coverage. Most recently, Dechra acquired Osurnia from Elanco for £110 million, or approximately four times sales. Osurnia gives Dechra a second modality for treating outer ear inflammation in dogs, which is the second most common reason for canine veterinary visits. We expect the transaction to be 5% to 6% accretive to 2021 earnings, and to help Dechra continue to penetrate underserved clients.

Over the past five years, large human health care companies have spun off their animal health businesses, creating large pure play entities such as Zoetis Inc. and Elanco Animal Health Inc. These large, independent players are aggressively deploying capital in pursuit of growth, recently highlighted by the merger of Elanco and Bayer Animal Health. We expect this trend around consolidation to continue. We view Dechra as a direct beneficiary of M&A as antitrust authorities mandate divestitures of niche products to approve deals, as in the case of Osurnia. We also view Dechra as an attractive target for larger animal health vendors given its unique portfolio of niche products and minimal overlap with these competitors.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Growth Fund second-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

