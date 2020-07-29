5 Stocks Expanding Book Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have grown their book value per share over the past decade through July 29.

Book value per share is calculated as total equity minus preferred stock, divided by shares outstanding. Theoretically, it is what shareholders will receive if a company is liquidated. Total equity is a balance sheet item and is equal to total assets minus total liabilities.

Since the book value per share may not reflect the company’s true value, some investors check the tangible book value to confirm their investment ideas.

CBRE Group

The book value per share of CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has grown 10.90% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio is 1.15.

The provider of a wide range of real estate services has a market cap of $14.03 billion and an enterprise value of $17.69 billion.

According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 61.09% margin of safety at $41.98. The share price has been as high as $64.75 and as low as $29.17 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 34.92% below its 52-week high and 44.46% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 11.04.

With 3.05% of outstanding shares, Jeff Ubben is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.84% and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61%.

Employers Holdings

Employers Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:EIG) book value per share has grown 12.20% over the past decade. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are 0.88.

The company, which provides workers' compensation insurance, has a market cap of $972.09 million and an enterprise value of $814.79 million.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 26.98% margin of safety at $33.39. The share price has been as high as $45.23 and as low as $25.53 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 26.51% below its 52-week high and 30.20% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 11.73.

With 1.79% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.48% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.42%.

Essex

Essex Property Trust Inc.'s (NYSE:ESS) book value per share has grown 13% over the past decade. The price-book ratio and the price-tangible book ratio are both 2.29.

The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion and an enterprise value of $20.75 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued and is trading with a 12.17% margin of safety at $219.26. The share price has been as high as $334.17 and as low as $175.81 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 35.23% below its 52-week high and 23.11% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 22.66.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.86%, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

The book value per share of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) has grown 55.60% over the past 10 years. The price-book ratio is 0.61 and the price to tangible book ratio is 0.62

The company, which owns shopping centers, has a market cap of $258.30 million and an enterprise value of $681.70 million.

The share price has been as high as $22.24 and as low as $5.6 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 63.13% below its 52-week high and 62.06% above its 52-week low. The forward price-earnings ratio is 32.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.'s (NYSE:JLL) book value per share has grown 11% over the past decade. The price-book ratio is 1.01 and price-tangible book ratio is 27.24.

The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and an enterprise value of $8.41 billion.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 11.60% margin of safety at $96.5 The share price has been as high as $178.55 and as low as $78.29 in the last 52 weeks. As of Wednesday, the stock was trading 46.08% below its 52-week high and 22.97% above its 52-week low. The price-earnings ratio is 9.51.

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) is the biggest guru shareholder of the company with 9.28% of outstanding shares, followed by John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.55%, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%, Baron with 0.20% and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: