Ron Baron Comments on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE:H) increased 4.99% in the second quarter, lower than the Index’s gain of 32.87%. This occurred as investors were concerned with the company’s owned hotel portfolio, which is 40% of its business. Skepticism about how quickly profits would rebound was widespread given Hyatt’s significant exposure to business and group travel. Hyatt management has forecast that the company should fully recover from the COVID-19 shutdown over the next two years. This assumes a vaccine or effective therapeutic is developed and business travel and group meetings, which represent 75% of its business, return. We agree with that assessment. While travelers continue to postpone trips slated for the second half of 2020, Hyatt has not yet seen significant cancellations for 2021. The company has an extraordinarily strong balance sheet and liquidity profile with a $1.5 billion undrawn credit facility and $900 million of cash. We continue to find Hyatt’s valuation attractive and believe the company’s owned assets are trading at a significant discount to what they could be worth in private market transactions when business returns to normal.
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg
