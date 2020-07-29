  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (2358) 

Third Avenue Comments on Lundin Mining and Capstone Mining

Guru stock highlight

July 29, 2020 | About: TSX:LUN -1.36% TSX:CS -3.67%
Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) and Capstone Mining (TSX:CS) – Our base metal mining companies, namely Lundin and Capstone, comprised roughly 10% of the portfolio by weight at quarter end. Both have been among the better performers within the Fund during 2020. It is generally accepted that demand for base metals will accelerate as and when economics conditions improve. What is far less appreciated is that metals demand, for copper in particular, has largely been uninterrupted by COVID disruptions and inventories of copper continue to plumb new decade lows. It is also underappreciated that roughly a decade of underinvestment in mining supply has left some metals, especially copper, substantially supply constrained. Given the length of time it takes to increase supply, supply shortages can grow severe and lasting. Couple that observation with the fact that mining companies, in general, are trading at near historic cheapness relative to the broader equity market, based on the profits being generated today, and one can easily envision both far higher profits for base metal miners as well as far higher multiples assigned to the those profits. Lastly, there is little acknowledgement to date that the clean energy revolution, taken as fait accompli, that has propelled some stock prices into the stratosphere, would consume extraordinary amounts of copper in a market where inventories are at decade lows and very little supply response appears possible. The implications for copper prices could be profound.

From the Third Avenue Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s second-quarter 2020 commentary.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)