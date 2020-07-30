5 Undervalued Insurance Stocks Boosting Earnings

The following insurance companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of July 30, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

AvalonBay

AvalonBay Communities Inc.'s (AVB) earnings per share have grown 3.60% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 5.76% margin of safety at $150.24 per share. The price-earnings ratio 26.83. The share price has been as high as $229.40 and as low as $118.17 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 35.90% below its 52-week high and 24.44% above its 52-week low.

The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion and an enterprise value of $28.64 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.10% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Simon

The earnings per share of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) have grown 9.20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 57.85% margin of safety at $64.41 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 9.93. The share price has been as high as $184.32 and as low as $42.25 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 65.73% below its 52-week high and 49.49% above its 52-week low.

The second-largest real estate investment trust in the United States has a market cap of $19.61 billion and an enterprise value of $44.33 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.65% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.54%.

CBRE

CBRE Group Inc.’s (CBRE) earnings per share have grown 21.80% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 61.09% margin of safety at $41.98 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $11.04. The share price has been as high as $64.75 and as low as $29.17 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 34.78% below its 52-week high and 44.77% above its 52-week low.

The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion and an enterprise value of $17.69 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jeff Ubben’s Value Act with 3.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.84%, Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% and John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52%.

Essex

The earnings per share of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) have grown 23.90% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 12.17% margin of safety at $219.26 per share. The price-earnings ratio of 22.66 is underperforming 70% of competitors. The share price has been as high as $334.17 and as low as $175.81 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 35.80% below its 52-week high and 22.02% above its 52-week low.

The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion and an enterprise value of $20.75 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.88% of outstanding shares, followed by Renaissance Technologies with 0.86% and Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Medical Properties

Medical Properties Trust Inc.'s (MPV) earnings per share have grown 24.60% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 14.66% margin of safety at $19.68 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 24.30. The share price has been as high as $24.29 and as low as $12.35 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 18.16% below its 52-week high and 60.97% above its 52-week low.

The healthcare facility REIT has a market cap of $10.40 billion and an enterprise value of $17.58 billion.

With 0.12% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

