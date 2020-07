Wally Weitz Comments on Redwood Trust

On the negative side of the ledger, Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT ) remains the Fund’s top detractor (YTD: -56%). While management’s efforts to shore up the balance sheet and enhance liquidity (including a dividend reduction) have been well received, a recovery in the non-agency mortgage market (and therefore Redwood’s own investment portfolio) has yet to take hold. Shares have recovered somewhat from their March lows, and we continue to monitor our position closely.