Wally Weitz Comments on Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire ( NYSE:BRK.A )( NYSE:BRK.B ) (YTD: -21%) is also our top detractor to year-to-date results. Shareholders appeared frustrated that CEO Warren Buffet had not deployed any of the company’s sizeable cash war chest during the market swoon (either by buying new businesses or buying in their own stock). Mr. Buffett has cautioned that an economic recovery would not be immediate, and it will take time to understand potential fundamental changes to our economy and human behavior. Although its shares have lagged the market, we feel Berkshire Hathaway is built for such times, and will again prove its value.