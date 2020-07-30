  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sydnee Gatewood
Mairs and Power Growth Fund Comments on Workiva

Guru stock highlight

July 30, 2020 | About: WK -0.13%
We also added two new technology stocks earlier this year that has already contributed to the Fund’s performance. One is Workiva (NYSE:WK), a software-as-a-service technology company based in Iowa. We have held it for years in the Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund, but saw the opportunity with the market correction earlier this year to add it to the Growth Fund as well. Workiva provides software designed to ease the burden of regulatory reporting for corporations of all sizes. This year, it is expanding aggressively into Europe as new regulatory reporting requirements are being put in place over there.

From Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)'s Growth Fund second-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

