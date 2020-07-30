Mairs and Power Growth Fund Comments on Nvidia

Another fairly recent addition to the fund in the Technology sector is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). This California-based designer and manufacturer of computer graphics processors was the largest contributor by far to the Fund’s performance in the first half of the year, posting a share price gain of 61%. Its competitive advantage stems from its share and scale in the graphics card industry and the head start it has in providing chips being utilized for machine learning and artificial intelligence.



From Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)'s Growth Fund second-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.





