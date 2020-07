Mairs and Power Growth Fund Comments on U.S. Bancorp

The largest detractor to relative performance in the fund in the first half was U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB ). The combination of lower interest rates and credit concerns has hit the banking industry hard this year. But we believe U.S. Bank continues to have one of the best underwritten loan portfolios, and that it will emerge from the economic downturn in a better position than the vast majority of its competitors. We have taken advantage of the stock’s weakness to add to our position.