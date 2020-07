Matthews China Fund Comments on Meituan Dianping

A contributor among individual stocks was Meituan Dianping ( HKSE:03690 ), China's largest food delivery service. The company enjoys a dominant market share in food delivery, capturing roughly 60% of the market. In addition to its core operations around food delivery, the company also runs a successful business review service, similar to Yelp, as well as a travel booking service for hotels. Forecasts of increased profitability caused the stock to rise in May. Meituan Dianping is also leveraging the benefits of scale to drive down its logistics costs.