Matthews Japan Fund Comments on OBIC

New positions include ERP software and service company OBIC ( TSE:4684 ). The company mainly serve medium-size businesses in Japan with a core software product called OBIC7. OBIC7 is a Microsoft SQL based ERP (enterprise resource planning) program that is component based (personnel, payroll, working hours management, marketing and production system) and configured by client base. The ongoing shift to cloud-based software is expanding the company's growth opportunities.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg