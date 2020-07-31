  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2501)  | Author's Website |

Insiders Roundup: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Bank of America

Largest insider trades of the week

July 31, 2020 | About: TTPH +0% ITOS +1.57% ANNX -4.67% BAC -1.35% IQV -1.06% MEDP -1.64% COLM -3.28%

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to “$2,000,000+,” the duration to “July 2020” and All Insider Sales to “$2,000,000+.”

According to these filters, the following are this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., 10% owner bought 3.73 million shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) for an average price of $2 per share on July 28.

The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $16.07 billion. It has insider ownership of 5.17% and institutional ownership of 0.83%.

6c656f6c2384ea6940f67c20e7022f05.png

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 98.41%. As of Friday, shares were trading 74.42% below the 52-week high and 292.86% above the 52-week low.

ITeos Therapeutics

MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P., Boxer Capital, LLC., Ra Capital Management, L.P. and MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P, 10% owner of ITeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS), bought a combined 3.17 million shares for an average price of $19 per share on July 28.

The industrial distributor has a market cap of $627.27 million and an enterprise value of $479.84 million.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has lost 1.45%.

4c650bb82553a9b1636846e95f7a4ead.png

Annexon

James E. Flynn together with 10% owner Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun bought a combined 1.1 million shares of Annexon Inc. (ANNX) for an average price of $17 per share on July 28.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $675.52 million and an enterprise value of $642.18 million.

427dc90ea3b358b45ad85b528fe951a3.png

Bank of America

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, 10% owner of Bank of America Corp. (BAC), bought 16.42 million shares on July 27 for an average price of $24.22 per share.

The American financial institution has a market cap of $218.94 billion and an enterprise value of $266.53 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.21% and institutional ownership of 42.59%.

d67da8584c2989c24ed407ff4da71c90.png

Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 75%. As of Friday, shares were trading 31.08% below the 52-week high and 37.16% above the 52-week low.

IQVIA Holdings

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisor sold 2.9 million shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) for an average price of $159 per share on July 28.

The company, which operates in the medical diagnostics and research industry, has a market cap of $30.61 billion. It has insider ownership of 5.44% and institutional ownership of 51.85%.

1d527e212425b4d1a2fd533cd2bff7af.png

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 276%. As of Friday, shares were trading 6.23% below the 52-week high and 93.92% above the 52-week low.

Medpace Holdings

Medpace Investors, LLC, 10% owner, together with August J. Troendle, President and CEO of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP), sold a combined 487,036 shares for an average price of $125.23 per share on July 28.

The clinical contract research organization has a market cap of $4.42 billion and an enterprise value of $4.37 billion. It has insider ownership of 1.95% and institutional ownership of 60.88%.

fa2c23f1c7acd3122ce8910a267e1f72.png

Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 348%. As of Friday, shares were trading 14.72% below the 52-week high and 109.84% above the 52-week low.

Columbia Sportswear

Sarah Bany togher with Gertrude Boyle Trut, 10% owner of Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM), sold a combined 1.33 million shares on July 28 for an average price of $78.77 per share.

The company, which makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories, has a market cap of $5.46 billion and an enterprise value of $5.35 billion. It has insider ownership of 55.46% and institutional ownership of 44.74%.

ce8ef494215823d993f4c8cae5d5ec9c.png

Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 230%. As of Friday, shares were trading 26.04% below the 52-week high and 56.19% above the 52-week low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)