Insiders Roundup: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Bank of America

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to “$2,000,000+,” the duration to “July 2020” and All Insider Sales to “$2,000,000+.”

According to these filters, the following are this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co., 10% owner bought 3.73 million shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTPH) for an average price of $2 per share on July 28.

The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $16.07 billion. It has insider ownership of 5.17% and institutional ownership of 0.83%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 98.41%. As of Friday, shares were trading 74.42% below the 52-week high and 292.86% above the 52-week low.

ITeos Therapeutics

MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P., Boxer Capital, LLC., Ra Capital Management, L.P. and MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P, 10% owner of ITeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS), bought a combined 3.17 million shares for an average price of $19 per share on July 28.

The industrial distributor has a market cap of $627.27 million and an enterprise value of $479.84 million.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has lost 1.45%.

Annexon

James E. Flynn together with 10% owner Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun bought a combined 1.1 million shares of Annexon Inc. (ANNX) for an average price of $17 per share on July 28.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $675.52 million and an enterprise value of $642.18 million.

Bank of America

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, 10% owner of Bank of America Corp. (BAC), bought 16.42 million shares on July 27 for an average price of $24.22 per share.

The American financial institution has a market cap of $218.94 billion and an enterprise value of $266.53 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.21% and institutional ownership of 42.59%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 75%. As of Friday, shares were trading 31.08% below the 52-week high and 37.16% above the 52-week low.

IQVIA Holdings

TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisor sold 2.9 million shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) for an average price of $159 per share on July 28.

The company, which operates in the medical diagnostics and research industry, has a market cap of $30.61 billion. It has insider ownership of 5.44% and institutional ownership of 51.85%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 276%. As of Friday, shares were trading 6.23% below the 52-week high and 93.92% above the 52-week low.

Medpace Holdings

Medpace Investors, LLC, 10% owner, together with August J. Troendle, President and CEO of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP), sold a combined 487,036 shares for an average price of $125.23 per share on July 28.

The clinical contract research organization has a market cap of $4.42 billion and an enterprise value of $4.37 billion. It has insider ownership of 1.95% and institutional ownership of 60.88%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 348%. As of Friday, shares were trading 14.72% below the 52-week high and 109.84% above the 52-week low.

Columbia Sportswear

Sarah Bany togher with Gertrude Boyle Trut, 10% owner of Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM), sold a combined 1.33 million shares on July 28 for an average price of $78.77 per share.

The company, which makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories, has a market cap of $5.46 billion and an enterprise value of $5.35 billion. It has insider ownership of 55.46% and institutional ownership of 44.74%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 230%. As of Friday, shares were trading 26.04% below the 52-week high and 56.19% above the 52-week low.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: