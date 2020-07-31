Royce Investment Partners Commentary: The Case for Allocating to International Small-Cap Stocks

Putting International Small-Caps On the Map

Our goal in this paper is to provide an introduction for asset allocators to the international small-cap asset class by detailing its attributes in terms of performance, volatility, correlation, and fundamentals.

Because asset allocators often compare international small-cap with international large-cap, we thought it was particularly important to examine the long-term relative performance of these two asset classes to highlight the regular frequency with which international small-caps outperformed their large-cap siblings.

Knowing that the risk/return trade-off is always relevant when analyzing different asset classes, we also include volatility comparisons which show that international small-cap’s superior performance record came with less incremental volatility than many financial professionals might expect.

We then go on to examine how the two asset classes fared in different market environments, such as rising and falling equity markets and rising and falling interest rates periods, which showed that certain periods resulted in even wider positive relative return spreads for international small-caps.

To enhance international small-cap’s attractive attributes on a standalone basis, we demonstrate the benefits of adding the asset class to a global multi-asset portfolio. International small-caps have historically had a lower correlation to U.S. large-caps than either international large-caps or U.S. small-caps. This lower correlation allowed international small-caps to be additive on both an absolute and risk-adjusted return basis to a global multi-asset portfolio.

Finally, we look at some indicators that suggest, at least to us, why the current period offers a compelling and timely opportunity. We conclude by highlighting some fundamental factors that we believe make the asset class potentially fertile ground for active management.

Introducing a Large Opportunity in International Small-Caps

Considering that less than 1%1 of mutual fund assets in the U.S. are invested in small-caps outside the U.S., we suspect that many asset allocators think of international small-caps (if they think of them at all) as a nearly indistinguishable subset of the large non-U.S. equity universe. If this is correct, international small-caps would seem to be facing an uphill climb toward recognition as an accepted asset class, much like their stateside cousins did more than two decades ago. However, the facts tell a story that should level that hill. Many asset allocators will be surprised to learn that the total market value of the companies in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small Cap Index, our proxy for international small-caps, is twice as large as that market capitalization of the Russell 2000 Index.

1 Source: Morningstar

Strong Long-Term Relative and Absolute Performance

By market value alone, international small-caps would seem to merit consideration for inclusion in a globally diversified portfolio. However, their performance record makes an even stronger case for its inclusion as part of an overall equity allocation. (All of the results that follow begin with the first full month of performance for the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index on 5/31/94).

Annualized rolling monthly 10-year returns for the international small-cap index exceeded the MSCI ACWI ex USA Large-Cap Index (our proxy for international large-cap stocks), and nearly matched its domestic counterpart in the Russell 2000. For additional context, we also looked at results for the large-cap Russell 1000 over these same periods.

Beyond this strong relative long-term performance record, international small-caps have additional attractive attributes that might be of particular relevance for asset allocators.

Lower Volatility and Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns

Like their domestic peers, international small-caps have a reputation for high volatility. Even in the context of strong performance, more cautious asset allocators might not consider an investment for fear of taking on an unacceptable level of risk for their clients. The data, however, supports a very different conclusion.

In fact, international small-caps have lower volatility than the U.S. small-caps and only marginally higher volatility than international large-caps, based on rolling 10-year standard deviation.

Additionally, over this same rolling 10-year period, international small-caps had comparable risk-adjusted returns to U.S. large-caps and small-caps, as well as higher than international large-caps, as measured by Sharpe ratio.

When considering the volatility of the international small-cap index, we think it’s useful to recall that it is composed of a globally diverse set of companies in 46 countries that rarely occupy the same place in their respective economic cycles. This geographic diversification helps to dampen the price volatility of any specific security, and in our view, compensates for the lower average market cap for the international small-cap index versus U.S. small-cap index. Also helping to potentially reduce volatility is the prevalence of dividend-paying companies. Approximately 87% of the international small-cap index paid dividends as of 6/30/20.1

1 There can be no assurance that companies that currently pay a dividend will continue to do so in the future.

Historical Portfolio Benefits of Low Correlation

As one might expect, international small-caps have a lower correlation to U.S. larger-caps than either international large-caps or U.S. small-caps.

To test the performance and volatility effects this lower correlation might have, we ran results for two hypothetical multi-asset portfolios. For each, we charted hypothetical returns (measured by the growth of $10,000), standard deviation, and Sharpe ratio. Both portfolios were rebalanced quarterly and encompassed the same time period, 5/31/94-6/30/20.

The first portfolio we constructed had 40% of its assets in bonds and 60% in stocks, with the latter allocated evenly among domestic large-caps, domestic small-caps, and international large-caps.

In the second portfolio, we made only one change—we swapped the international large-cap allocation for an allocation to international small-caps.

