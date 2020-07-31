5 Bargain Stocks With High Dividend Yields

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of July 31, the following guru-held companies have high dividend yields and are trading with low price-earnings ratios.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) dividend yield is 3.76% and the payout ratio is 0.52. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 1.71%. Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 3.34 and a price-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company’s average yield was 3.55% over the past 10 years.

The pharmaceutical company has a market cap of $218.08 billion. The return on equity of 22.73% and return on assets of 8.68% are outperforming 83% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 0.87.

With 1.16% of outstanding shares, Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp.’s (NYSE:TM) dividend yield is 3.28% with a payout ratio of 0.30. The stock has lost 2.80% compared to a year ago. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a price-book ratio of 0.89. The company’s average yield was 2.73% over the past 10 years.

The automaker has a $171.49 billion market cap. The return on equity of 10.35% and return on assets of 3.95% are outperforming 74% of competitors. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is underperforming 63% of competitors.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.08% of outstanding shares, followed by NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto PLC's (NYSE:RIO) dividend yield is 6.09% with a payout ratio of 0.68. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 16.09%. Shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 1.97 and a price-earnings ratio of 12.67.

The mining company has a market cap of $106.58 billion. GuruFocus rated its profitability 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.3% and return on assets of 9% are outperforming 93% of competitors. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The equity-asset ratio of 0.46 is below the industry median of 16.65.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.89% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.13% and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s (NYSE:GSK) dividend yield is 4.92% with a payout ratio of 0.74. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 0.98% and shares are trading with a price-book ratio of 6.04 and a price-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company’s average yield was 5.06% over the past 10 years.

The British multinational pharmaceutical company has a market cap of $103.83 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 61.28% and return on assets of 7.21% are outperforming 75% of competitors. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.15.

Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.76% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons’ firm with 0.92% and Fisher with 0.62%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp.'s (NYSE:CVS) dividend yield is 3.11% and the payout ratio is 0.36. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 17.70%. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

The health care services provider has a market cap of $83.94 billion. GuruFocus rated its profitability 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.55% and return on assets of 3.25% are outperforming 50% of competitors. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.59.

With 1.60% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.86%, PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.31% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: