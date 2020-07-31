First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund Comments on Exxon Mobil

With oil prices stabilizing somewhat after a disastrous first quarter, players in the oil patch like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) were able to claw back some early-year losses. While Covid-19’s impacts on demand likely will continue to challenge the energy industry in the quarters ahead, we believe that a best-in-class name like Exxon, given its significant, long-duration reserves and attractive position on the oil-cost curve, is better equipped than most to withstand lower prices.



From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio)'s Global Income Builder Fund's second-quarter 2020 letter.





About the author: