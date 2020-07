First Eagle Global Income Builder Fund Comments on Hiscox

Hiscox ( LSE:HSX ), an international commercial insurer domiciled in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange, has found itself in the midst of a battle that also involves many other insurers worldwide. The issue is whether insurance companies that have written business-interruption coverage are required to pay claims for disruptions emanating from the Covid-19 outbreak. Litigation costs are mounting as these disputes make their way through the courts, and an adverse decision could have a negative financial impact on insurers like Hiscox. Regardless, we believe the reserves Hiscox has set aside against these claims appear to be sufficient.